Carrie Underwood Dazzles In Dramatic Dress And Flaunts Toned Legs In Instagram Snapshot

Carrie Underwood made a stop in Cleveland during her 'Cry Pretty Tour 360.'

Carrie Underwood‘s passion for her profession is evident in the latest concert photo that she shared on Instagram.

The 36-year-old country music sensation always treats those who can’t make it to her shows with at least one snapshot from all her tour stops. Her most recent photo was from the Cleveland leg of her “Cry Pretty Tour 360.” On Wednesday night, she took to Instagram to share it with her 9 million followers, and the outfit that she’s wearing in the stunning image might look a bit familiar. She was rocking the same light blue dress in a photo from her concert in Pittsburgh.

However, a lot more of Carrie’s toned legs are visible in her more recent snapshot. She has them bent at a slightly awkward angle, and the positioning of her lower body is forcing her to flex her muscular calves. She’s also wearing a pair of shiny silver ankle boots that accentuate her enviable legs and her flawless skin is so golden and glowy that some of the bright stage lights are reflecting off it, making it appear to shimmer.

Carrie Underwood’s dress features a dramatic floor-length back that is puddled on the ground behind her. The front is much shorter, hitting high up on the top of her thighs. It’s covered with numerous sparkling embellishments, including twinkling sequins and floral details. The dress also has short ruffle sleeves that show off Carrie’s athletic arms. The camera caught an emotional moment during the concert when the “Love Wins” singer was pointing her right finger up in the air and grasping her microphone stand with the left.

Carrie Underwood has said that she gets so passionate about her performances that she sometimes sufferers from “involuntary body spasms” when she’s singing. It might be impossible for a photographer to capture these tremors on film, but Carrie’s enthusiasm and devotion to her art is obvious in all of her concert photos.

Even though she puts so much into her performances that it affects her physically, Carrie doesn’t seem interested in toning things down. As reported by PopCulture, she recently teased that her next tour might be even bigger and more elaborate than her Cry Pretty Tour 360.

“With every tour, we just keep wanting to have bigger, better, more grand,” Underwood said in a CMT video.

However, she realizes that there is a limit to how much she can do.

“I feel like there’s gonna be a point where I’m like, ‘I can’t go no bigger,'” she added.

Carrie Underwood’s hard work paid off on Wednesday night when she was honored at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony.