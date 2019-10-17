Blonde Bombshell Ashley Alexiss Shows Off Curves In Black Lingerie Sitting In A Convertible

Plus-size model Ashley Alexiss made her 1.8 million Instagram followers incredibly happy with her latest post on the popular social media platform.

In the picture, Alexiss sat inside a black convertible with a cream interior. She wore a black teddy with sheer lace in the midsection from the brand 7 ’til Midnight. On her legs, the model wore black fishnet thigh-highs with black high-heels. She posed with one leg in the car and the other leg outside the open door. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model wore her long blond hair in a teased curls falling over one shoulder and part of her face. She wore a smokey eye, cheek highlighter, and deep red lipstick to create the bombshell look. Sparkly earrings dangled from her ears, and her large wedding set featured on her finger.

The model posted a cheeky caption about an Uber driver, which fans responded to. Nearly 10,000 of her Instagram followers hit the “like” button in support of the sexy pose. Dozens also left appreciative comments.

A few people wondered what type of driver dressed like Alexiss in the picture.

“Lol. Where does one drive a Bentley to dressed in lingerie?” asked one.

Of course, others were indeed there for the sexy look.

“Every woman should drive her Bentley in black lingerie and heels. Gorgeous,” remarked another fan.

“Gorgeous. Simply gorgeous. Love to see you in heels and stockings,” wrote a third.

Others just flat out felt the whole look was fire. A few commenters even felt that somebody needed to call the fire department because the image is so hot.

“Fire. Call the damn fire department. Fire.”

“Wow, you’re a bombshell,” replied a follower.

“Good Lord Ashley… if I pulled up next to you while you were wearing this, I could die happy,” enthused another fan of the look.

In her Instagram story, Alexiss noted that her makeup artist failed to show up before her recent modeling job, so she had to do her own glam look. In between shots, the model played with several different filters, and she used the one with dollar signs and pouty lips to enlarge her shapely lips even further for a moment.

She also showed off a bit of the behind-the-scenes work of photographer Keith Berson as he worked to capture the perfect shot of Alexiss, who wore skinny jeans and a sheer black crop top in the look. After a long 13 hours of work, the model finally got a moment to rest, and she shared it with her followers in a black and white clip.

