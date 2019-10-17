House Democrats Pass Resolution Condemning President Trump’s Syria Troop Pullout

The House passed the resolution rebuking the president with a passing vote from all Democratic lawmakers and 129 Republicans.

After facing intense, bipartisan criticism for his decision to yank U.S. troops out of northeastern Syria, the House of Representatives on Wednesday ratcheted up their disapproval of President Donald Trump‘s decision by formally passing a resolution that rebukes the move.

According to The Hill, the resolution, which was sponsored by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel and its top-ranking GOP lawmaker, Rep. Michael McCaul, passed in the House by a vote of 354-60. Because the vote came to the floor under the suspension of rules, it required two-thirds of the House to pass. It garnered passing votes from all House Democrats and 129 House Republicans.

Not surprisingly, the 60 votes against the resolution all came from House Republicans. Former Republican-turned-Independent Rep. Justin Amash, along with three GOP members, entered a “present” vote.

The resolution “opposes the decision to end certain United States efforts to prevent Turkish military operations against Syrian Kurdish forces in Northeast Syria” and also calls for Turkey to cease its military actions against Kurdish forces, who’ve fought side-by-side with U.S. troops in the battle against ISIS control of the area.

Engel made remarks on the resolution prior to the House vote, saying that the measure being considered “will send an unambiguous bipartisan, hopefully, bicameral rejection of Trump’s policy in Syria.”

The resolution also demands that the White House present Congress with a plan to ensure ISIS doesn’t make a comeback in the area.

The resolution came on the heels of Trump’s issuing of sanctions on some of Turkey’s top officials, though he was also criticized for not putting enough pressure on the country in the wake of their attacks on Kurdish forces.

“I do support the administration’s decision to impose sanctions on key Turkish officials and make clear that there are more consequences for continuing this invasion, but more pressure is needed,” McCaul said of Trump’s recent sanctions announcement.

#NEW: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks after the House overwhelmingly passes a bipartisan resolution condemning the president’s decision to pull U.S. troops from Syria: “This legislation is a repudiation of President Trump's actions.”pic.twitter.com/qhDmATeYN6 — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) October 17, 2019

Loading...

While the Trump administration attempts some level of damage control over the decision to pull U.S. troops, lawmakers were quick to highlight the recent escape of ISIS militants who were being held in that particular area of Syria.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, hundreds of Islamic State fighters managed to escape detention facilities in Syria following the troop pullout, which experts have claimed will further allow the terrorist group to gain a new foothold in the region.

The mass escapes came as Kurdish forces were forced to divert attention away from the ISIS detention facilities to a new battlefront against the Turkish military. A report by The New York Times said that an ISIS flag was recently raised in a part of northern Syria, indicating the possible reformation of the terrorist group.