Dolly Castro Shows Off Toned Midriff In Corset-Inspired Top On Instagram

Dolly Castro has been sharing a variety of photos on her Instagram feed, with her newest update showing her rocking a flirty look.

In the update, Dolly was spotted posing indoors in front of a small, white table. She stood up and faced the camera as she placed her left hand by her neck and looked down. The model was spotted with her eyes closed as she gave a big smile.

Castro’s outfit consisted of a white, corset-inspired top and a colorful skirt. The top featured a crop cut, with half-length sleeves. The front of the top was held together by gold hardware, which she matched with her gold necklace featuring the Chanel logo. Thanks to the short length of the top, her toned midriff was on display.

The model’s skirt rested high on her waist and was lavender-colored. It featured clouds with classical-looking paintings of people. It featured a ruffle accent at the bottom and hugged her hips.

Dolly brushed her hair to her right, and her locks fell down the front of her shoulders. She showed off her matching, Chanel drop earrings with a pearl accent while sporting a thin cat-eye and pink eyeshadow. She held a white, beaded purse in her right hand.

The update was liked over 11,000 times, and fans had tons of compliments for Dolly in the comments section.

“WHY U SOO PERFECT MY QUEENNNN LOVE YOUUUU,” exclaimed a fan.

“Angels are in right now,” said another fan.

“Can you be my stylist? Love everything you wear,” complimented a follower.

Some people noticed her captions.

“I choose love. Hello Stunna,” said a follower.

“Much love to a beautiful queen,” said another follower.

In addition, Dolly shared another update yesterday that showed her rocking a jungle-inspired outfit. The ensemble was a leopard-print jumpsuit with a low “v” neckline. She incorporated a pop of color with yellow heels, which also featured the same animal print.

Castro posed standing up and leaned against a clear stair banister. She smiled for the camera and wore her hair down in a middle part. Her white manicure popped, while she accessorized with a thin, gold Chanel necklace. It had a charm that fell in-between her cleavage. She also wore an eye-catching gold-bracelet and a sparkling ring.

This update was liked over 19,000 times.

For fans that can’t get enough of Dolly, check out a prior post where she rocked a pair of tight yoga pants. You can also keep an eye on her social media feed, as she tends to post often.