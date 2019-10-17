Cindy Prado Charms Fans With Dangerously High-Cut Black Lingerie In Alluring New Photo On Instagram

Cindy Prado appeared to be having the time of her life as she posed in a dangerously high-cut black lace bodysuit.

In the newest series of photos on her Instagram page, the blonde bombshell shows off her radiant smile and lithe yet curvy figure in the sexy underwear. In each photo, she strikes a different pose that showcases the bodysuit from various angles. In the caption, Cindy revealed that she’s wearing lingerie from a company called Adore Me. Although she doesn’t disclose the name of the design, it looks like she’s wearing the brand’s Anouchka bodysuit. The piece retails for 24.99 if you join “VIP Club.”

According to the product description on Adore Me’s website, it also features a hook closure at the back and a g-string cut.

In the comments, fans seemed entranced by the smoldering images.

“You are beautiful,” one admirer wrote.

Another seemed unable to condense their thoughts into a coherent sentence, opting to just use a string of adjectives.

“Stunningly gorgeous sexy beauty,” they wrote.

A third fan seemed prepared to get down on one knee.

“Will you marry me?” they asked. Cindy has not replied to the comment as of writing.

It certainly looks like the Miami-born stunner has a penchant for wearing black clothing of late. As The Inquisitr reported, she’s wearing a black faux leather dress in her previous photo. In the one before that, she’s rocking a pair of black leather pants and a matching laced-up corset top.

Although she seems to be focused on capturing the attention of her viewer with every Instagram photo, in an interview with Urbasm, Cindy revealed sometimes she’s on “auto-pilot” when she’s doing a photoshoot.

“I am so used to photoshoots that I think my body just goes on auto-pilot and my mind drifts off into random thoughts,” she said.

“You’d be surprised to know that most of the time while I am staring super seductively into the camera, I am actually thinking of what I am going to eat afterwards.”

And for all the men who are wishing for a chance to date her, Cindy shared what she looks for in a significant other.

“I absolutely could never date a guy that doesn’t know how to dress,” she said.

“Other than that, of course, my Prince Charming would have to be loyal, strong, romantic (yes romantic), and very independent. I love guys that have their own things going on and give me time for mine.”

For more of Cindy Prado’s stunning modeling photos, be sure to follow her on Instagram.