Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Nick Risks Everything

Explosive new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nick risks everything to try to do what’s best for Connor.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is concerned about Connor’s (Judah Mackey) behavior. She worries that her son has too much Adam (Mark Grossman) in him, and given that, she is working hard to get Connor the help he needs. Nick (Joshua Morrow) is doing whatever it takes to get Connor through his pain over Adam leaving him and Genoa City.

Nick actor Joshua Morrow recently discussed the storyline with Soap Opera Digest, and he revealed that Nick put his own feelings aside to do what is best for Connor. Since the little boy desperately wants his dad, Nick will go to Las Vegas to convince Adam to come home and help his son.

“Suffice it to say that it’s the worst thing imaginable for Nick to do, but it’s for a greater cause,” Morrow explained.

Nick dislikes asking Adam to come back to town, but he thinks it’s the only thing he can do to make sure Connor is okay. Sadly for Connor, at first, Adam is unwilling to return to Genoa City. He thinks that Chelsea and Nick should take care of Connor and help him with his problems. As much as Nick wants to help Connor, he’s unable to get through to the boy. Nick eventually gets Adam to understand how devastated Connor is, so Adam decides to listen to his brother and go home.

“Nick knows this little boy is falling apart and despite the problem Adam is, he’s the only person who could truly help his son,” Morrow revealed.

“It really kills Nick that he’s not able to assist Connor but Adam is the only one who can help.”

As bad as things are between Nick and Adam, Nick loves his nephew, and he’s willing to let his brother back into all their lives to help Connor have a good childhood and hopefully grow up differently than Adam did.

“Nick’s sole ambition right now is to help Connor,” Morrow said. “He loves this little boy, and he badly wants to be part of Connor’s life. Nick would like to fill the role of a father figure, but he’s unable to do it.”

With Adam’s return, there is a chance he could continue with his vendetta against the Newman family. It’s true that Victor (Eric Braeden) was one step ahead of Adam last time, but with The Mustache officially retired, there’s a chance that Adam could make some moves against his siblings.