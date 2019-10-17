Rihanna Drives Fans Wild In Sizzling String Bikini On Instagram

Rihanna, the global superstar with 76.1 million followers on Instagram, added some new heat to the social media platform with her latest video.

In the clip, the singer/mogul is strutting as if she’s on a Fashion Week runway while wearing a black string bikini that shows off all of her bombshell curves. She paired the look with a matching sheer coverup and dark shades adding an extra layer of sultriness to an already seductive video. She goes on to turns that seduction up several notches when she twirls dramatically in slow motion to face the camera at the end of the clip.

As of writing the video has accumulated 4.1 million views and more than close to 70,000 comments. In those comments, Rihanna’s fans, collectively known as “The Navy” showered her with compliments.

“You’re the hottest, I’m barely alive right now,” one fan wrote.

“My queen is so fine,” another gushed.

Some of the comments also came from some very famous faces.

“You killed us, and now we are all dead,” wrote The Good Place actress, Jameela Jamila

“QUEEN TINGS ONLY!” commented reggaeton singer and Love and Hip Hop Miami cast member, Amara La Negra.

Although Rihanna has an empire of business that she often promotes on her Instagram page, she doesn’t appear to be marketing any of them with this post. There’s no mention of Fenty Beuty, Savage x Fenty, or Fenty Clothing in the caption.

Fans have long been concerned that these business pursuits might be distracting the Barbados-born singer from the reason why they first fell in love with her: music. Her last album, Anti was released two years ago and she’s now consistently asked about the release date of her next one.

But Rihanna has been keeping those details close to her chest. She has also confessed that her busy schedule has made completing the project more difficult.

“I have been trying to get back into the studio,” she said in a cover interview for the October 2019 issue of American Vogue. “It’s not like I can lock myself in for an extended amount of time, like I had the luxury of doing before. I know I have some very unhappy fans who don’t understand the inside bits of how it works.”

Loading...

Rihanna has been on the cover of the esteemed high-fashion magazine several times but this was the first time that she did so while wearing clothes from her own luxury fashion company.

Her lingerie brand also recently held a star-studded fashion show during New York Fashion Week. It was a massive production that’s available for streaming on Amazon Prime. As The Inquisitr reported the Savage X Fenty show featured performances by DJ Khaled, Normani, Halsey and more. Some have even said that it rendered the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show obsolete because it included plus-sized, transgender, and disabled models.

It’s abundantly clear that Rihanna is making big waves in arenas other than music. So it looks like fans who are anxious for a new album may have to just hope that she finds some time to “work, work, work,” on it.