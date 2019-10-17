Bizarre Donald Trump Letter To Recep Erdoğan Reveals ‘Thought Processes Of A 3-Year Old,’ Psychiatrist Says

Trump's October 9 letter to the Turkish president drew widespread astonishment and ridicule on Wednesday.

The crisis between Turkey and Syria took another strange twist on Wednesday, not long after Donald Trump delivered a series of statements that, as The Inquisitr reported, appeared to downplay the humanitarian and political issues in the latter country caused by the Turkish invasion. This also came after the president allegedly greenlit the invasion on October 6, following a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Fox Business anchor Trish Regan revealed on Twitter that she had obtained a copy of a letter from Trump to Erdoğan dated October 9 — a letter that veteran CNN anchor Jake Tapper believed was “a joke,” according to a report on his network. This changed, however, when the White House confirmed that the letter was indeed authentic.

The letter, seen in its entirety via Regan’s Twitter post below on this page, contained language by Trump that according to psychiatrist David Reiss, commenting via his Twitter account, “reveals the thought processes of a 3-year old expressed in language of a 9 year old.”

“Trump’s behaviors & statements are irrational and tethered to neither reality nor any sense of past history or future consequences,” said Reiss, a practicing metal health professional for three decades who is the co-author of a book on the president’s psychological state, The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump.

“He is extremely dangerously unstable.”

EXCLUSIVE: I have obtained a copy of ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩’s letter to #Erdogan. ⁦@POTUS⁩ warns him to not “be a tough guy! Don’t be a fool!” Says he could destroy Turkey’s economy if #Syria is not resolved in a humane way. Details tonight at 8pm #TrishRegan #FoxBusiness pic.twitter.com/9BoSGlbRyt — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) October 16, 2019

In the letter to Turkey’s president, Trump implores Erdoğan to “work out a good deal” and warns him, “Don’t be a fool!” Trump also appears to threaten that he is capable of “destroying the Turkish economy” if his counterpart in Turkey fails to reach such a deal.

He also warns Erdoğan that history “will look upon you forever as the devil if good things don’t happen.” In his final line of the letter, Trump tells Erdoğan, “I will call you later.”

The letter was dated the same day that Turkey launched its initial airstrikes on Syrian border towns mainly inhabited by Kurdish people. The Kurds had closely aligned with the United States in the fight against ISIS and led the fight against the terrorist organization, with about 11,000 of them losing their lives in the process.

Erdoğan has only escalated Turkey’s attack on the Kurds since October 9, as The Inquisitr has reported, indicating that Trump’s letter was simply disregarded by the Turkish leader.

In addition to Reiss’s characterization of Trump’s language as juvenile, the letter drew widespread astonishment and ridicule from foreign policy experts and other political commentators.

Former CIA officer Ned Price, who also served as a senior foreign policy official in the administration of President Barack Obama, said on his Twitter account that the words used by Trump in the letter “should embarrass all Americans.”

But Price also noted that in the letter, Trump said that he had “confidentially” attached a personal letter to him from top Kurdish general Mazloum Kobani Abdi. This was a revelation which the ex-CIA officer said, “will give our allies even less reason to trust America.”

“Is this a common practice?” Price asked. “How much NATO correspondence has been forwarded to Putin?”