‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Ryan Hurst Reveals He Was Hospitalized For Heat Exhaustion During Filming

Ryan Hurst's character, Beta, is known for his face mask and trenchcoat, which can be a health risk while filming in the heat of Georgia.

The character of Beta in AMC’s The Walking Dead comes complete with a pretty distinctive look that has carried over from the comic book series on which the TV show is based. However, the actor who plays Beta has now revealed he suffered from heat exhaustion while filming Season 10, according to Entertainment Weekly.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the most recent episode of The Walking Dead featured the story of how Beta (Ryan Hurst) met Alpha (Samantha Morton). Even before they had met in Episode 2, it was revealed that Beta liked covering his face to hide his identity. Along with his face mask made from the walker skin of someone he once knew, Beta has now added a trenchcoat, long pants, and heavy boots to his ensemble.

While the distinctive look makes the character stand out, for the actor who plays Beta, the look is fraught with danger.

The Walking Dead is filmed in Georgia and it can get pretty hot during the filming months. When asked by Entertainment Weekly about which he preferred to wear — the ski mask which Beta is seen wearing in Episode 2 of The Walking Dead Season 10 or the walker-skin one he normally wears — the actor was quick to point out that the walker-skin mask was the better option.

He also described a scary instance of having to be hospitalized during the filming of Season 10 of The Walking Dead thanks to his many layers of clothing.

“I landed in the hospital once this year from heat exhaustion. I’m in a leather trench coat and two layers under that in Georgia in the summer. It’s no joke, man.”

While the Georgia heat might be risky in a costume such as Beta’s, Hurst was quick to point out that he loved wearing the walker mask.

“[Greg] Nicotero [The Walking Dead‘s special effects expert and director of Episode 2] is a master teacher when it comes to zombie stuff, and it’s so comfortable. Even though you’re in Atlanta in 110-degree weather, I love wearing that mask. I really, really do.”

While Hurst may be sweating it out in Beta’s costume for The Walking Dead, it is not the first time he has had to don layers of clothes for specific TV roles and it is something he is relatively used to by now.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, October 20, with Episode 3, titled “Ghosts.”