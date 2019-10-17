Sara Underwood Flaunts Major Cleavage In Plunging Top And Plaid Miniskirt

Blonde bombshell Sara Underwood recently stunned her Instagram followers with another sizzling selfie in which she showcased her insane body. The former Playboy Playmate of the Year posed in front of a breathtaking slice of nature in the forest of the Pacific Northwest that had her fans doing a double-take on her double update.

In the first snap, Underwood decided to showcase her surroundings by taking the shot from far away. While fans can make out her physique and her sassy pose in the middle of the shot, the focus is primarily on her surroundings. She’s standing in a clearing in front of a unique tree, with the sun shining through the branches of the trees surrounding it.

Underwood gave her followers what they come to her page for in the second snap in the series, though. Many of her fans follow her in order to check out her smoking hot selfies, and that’s exactly what the second shot was. Underwood rocked a long-sleeved olive green top with voluminous sleeves that had a romantic vibe. The top also had a plunging neckline that highlighted her ample assets and showed off an insane amount of cleavage.

She paired the top with a plaid miniskirt that accentuated her toned thighs, and she accessorized with a simple black belt at her waist. Her blond locks were down in tousled waves, and she had a huge smile on her face. Though her feet weren’t visible in the second snap, the full-body glimpse in the first picture showed that she made the look fall friendly by adding a pair of black boots. She explained to her followers in the caption of the post that the look was from the retailer Revolve.

The blonde bombshell’s followers couldn’t get enough of the look, and the sexy post received over 45,600 likes within just six hours. Her followers showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Beautiful smile,” one fan remarked.

“Every picture of you is so beautiful,” another fan added.

“You definitely have the most scenic photos! Plus, you are absolutely photogenic,” another fan said.

One follower commented “so much beauty in a picture.”

Underwood has a knack for finding backdrops that aren’t just beautiful but also breathtaking or interesting in some way. Just yesterday, the babe shared a snap of herself posing in a stone archway, rocking a scandalous white romper with a plunging neckline that showcased her assets and had her followers drooling.

Fans will have to follow the blonde beauty on Instagram to ensure they don’t miss out on any of her sizzling posts.