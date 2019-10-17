‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Stuns In Snakeskin Top While Licking Cole DeBoer: ‘Obsessed With You’

Chelsea Houska will never run out of ways to show Cole DeBoer how much she loves him. Whether she’s kissing him in Daisy Dukes or just giving him a hug, the Teen Mom 2 star is all about the affection when it comes to her husband. Chelsea has been posting pictures from the Itzy Ritzy bash initially shared back in August, as the clothing collaboration that this couple has going on got some airtime on last night’s episode.

Chelsea showcased a killer look for the night, with the redhead rocking a snakeskin top paired with leather shorts and a chic white blazer. One of the photos the star posted to her account was documented by The Inquisitr yesterday, although it looks like Chelsea was in the mood to share a slightly more affectionate snap. The star took to her Instagram stories earlier today with what appeared to be a selfie from the evening. The star was seen holding a phone with a checked case in both hands, although her mouth was also busy as she was giving her husband a lick.

A fun goat with its tongue out appeared at the top of the story. While it was a digitally-added goat, Chelsea has been known to feature actual goats on her social media. She also accompanied her story with some text.

“Obsessed with you @coledeboer”

The couple’s affection toward each other on social media works both ways, though. Earlier this year, Cole took to Instagram for the couple’s wedding anniversary with a caption accompanying an image of him proposing to Chelsea.

“My beautiful wife! You make me feel loved. You make me feel confident. You make me feel accomplished. You support me for being me. You love me and I Love you! @chelseahouska i feel very lucky to call you my wife and look forward to Infinite amazing and happy years together! Happy Anniversary I love you!”

Chelsea and Cole might be raising two of their own kids, but the eldest child being raised wasn’t fathered by Cole. Aubree was welcomed by Chelsea and her former boyfriend back when she was featured on 16 and Pregnant. While that relationship didn’t work out, things did with Cole. The couple married in October 2016, with Chelsea already pregnant with the couple’s first child, Watson. She then welcomed a daughter named Layne in August 2017, giving the couple two biological children. Aubree is much older than her half-siblings, but the situation seems to be working out.

Fans wishing to see more of Chelsea, Cole, and the kids should tune into Teen Mom 2, or follow Chelsea on Instagram.