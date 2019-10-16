‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Girl Camille Kostek Exposes Chest In Unbuttoned Denim Jumpsuit

Camille Kostek sent temperatures soaring on Instagram again this week with a new upload that drove her fans absolutely wild.

The post was shared on the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition cover girl’s Instagram page on Wednesday, October 16, and was an instant hit with her 668,000 followers. In the upload, two sizzling snaps were included, featuring the 27-year-old posing outside underneath the shade of a large porch. In the caption, she noted that the camera was catching her showing off “how I wait for people to arrive.”

If the scene in the snaps is, in fact, how Camille greets guests, then they are certainly in for a treat. The model looked nothing short of stunning in a light wash, denim jumpsuit that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

In the first photo, the blond bombshell debuted her look with an up-close shot that caught her from the hips up as she propped her elbow up on the brick column next to her. She teased her fans by grabbing the neckline of her jumpsuit, slightly pulling it apart to flash just a small hint of skin.

A swipe to the second photo certainly upped the ante of her new Instagram post and brought even more heat to her page. This time, the camera was positioned further back from the model, nearly capturing a full-length shot to show how her sexy outfit clung tight to her curves in all of the right ways, accentuating her booty and toned legs. The display was further amplified by the fact that the top half of the piece was left unbuttoned almost all the way down Camille’s chest, revealing a plunging neckline that exposed her chest and putting more than an eyeful of cleavage well on display.

The bikini babe added a bit of bling to the look as well in the form of a large ring and silver teardrop earrings. Her blond tresses were styled in voluminous waves that fell messily around her face, and she sported a minimal makeup look that consisted of a light pink lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering Camille’s latest social media post with love. At the time of this writing, the upload has earned over 10,000 likes after just two hours of going live to Instagram. Dozens took the admiration for the photos a step further by leaving compliments in the comments section for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning like always,” one person wrote.

Another asked where exactly the front porch was, joking he would “be there in 5.”

“Convinced there isn’t a more beautiful person on this planet,” commented a third fan.

No matter what she is wearing, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model always impresses her fans. Another recent addition to her page contained a short video clip that saw the stunner flaunting her incredible figure again, though this time she was wearing a barely-there gray bikini — a look that sent her thousands of followers into an absolute frenzy.