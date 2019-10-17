Scott Gimple Hopes ‘Walking Dead’ Movie Can Be Considered A Standalone For Those Not Yet Versed In Universe

Likening the 'Walking Dead' movie to Marvel's 'Logan,' Scott Gimple hopes those who haven't watched the TV series will still enjoy it.

The Walking Dead‘s chief content adviser, Scott Gimple, has revealed that the intent of the upcoming movie is that it will feature as a standalone for those that have not watched the TV series, according to Cinema Blend.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Even as Season 10 of The Walking Dead airs, fans are still looking forward to news regarding the spinoff movies set in the same universe. Initially, AMC stated that there would be a trio of movies set in the Walking Dead universe, though it is not entirely certain how many movies will be produced.

What is known is that at least one of these movies will be based on Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Season 9 of The Walking Dead saw Rick blow up a bridge in order to protect the communities and save them from a walker attack.

While everyone around him assumed Rick had died, viewers discovered that Rick was rescued by Anne/Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh). He was flown by helicopter to safety and AMC announced that Rick’s story would continue in at least one of the trio of movies, the first of which is expected to premiere in 2020.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

The intent by AMC is that the movies will be accessible to anyone — not just those who have already watched any of The Walking Dead TV series. Gimple even likens the upcoming Rick Grimes movie as similar to the Marvel movie Logan.

“I think of Logan a lot,” Gimple said.

“Logan is a movie that, if you grew up on X-Men comics and the cartoons … you got this extra thing out of it… But if you’ve never seen or read an X-Men thing in your life and you just stumbled onto Logan, I think that movie stands on its own. We need [the Rick Grimes] movie to stand on its own.”

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gimple has said that news on the upcoming movie is imminent. A short trailer has been released but that featured very little information about where Rick was taken. However, Gimple has hinted that there are some clues to be gleaned from the trailer, which can be viewed below.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead is currently airing on AMC. As yet, no premiere date has been released for the Walking Dead movies. The latest untitled spinoff series is expected to drop in 2020.