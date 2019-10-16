Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Killer Figure In Curve-Hugging Dress: ‘Drippin’ In Jewels Tonight’

Ahead of a brand new episode of The Masked Singer, Nicole Scherzinger is dropping jaws in another sexy outfit.

Currently, the black-haired beauty is busy juggling a number of projects including two television shows — The Masked Singer and Australia’s Got Talent. Over the past few months, the 41-year-old has been promoting both shows and jet-setting all over the world in the process. In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of fans, Nicole sizzles in another sultry shot while promoting her work.

In the gorgeous new social media share, Scherzinger looks into the camera seductively while posing against a white wall. The stunner wears her long. black locks slicked back in a high ponytail and her hair falls all the way down to her chest. While accessorizing the look with a pair of dangly, silver earrings, Nicole dons a gorgeous face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipstick, and highlighter.

The stunner shows off her incredible body in a curve-hugging dress that fits her like a glove. The navy number has silk fabric and hits well above her knee — giving fans glimpses of her toned and tanned stems. In the caption of the post, Nicole mentions that she is dripping in jewels and since the image went live, it’s garnered a ton of attention for the singer, racking up over 21,000 likes and 300-plus comments in less than an hour.

Some of Nicole’s fans commented on the image to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few others expressed their excitement for the new episode of her hit show while countless others chimed in using emoji.

“I’m ready! Absolutely gorgeous. Love you so much Queen Scherzy,” one fan commented.

“Wow you are Gorgeous,” another wrote with a series of red heart emoji.

“We’re not ready for this pic,” another Instagrammer raved. “You look gorgeous, lots of love from RS.”

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Nicole showed off her gorgeous figure to fans, this time in a sexy workout-chic look. Along with a tight, pink sports bra, Nicole rocked a pair of equally tight pants that fit her like a glove and showed off her toned derriere. The television judge appeared to be sporting just a hint of makeup in the photos while wearing her hair slicked back in a top knot. She completed her gym-chic look with a pair of black Nike sneakers. That post racked up over 51,000 likes and 300-plus comments.

Fans can keep up with Nicole by giving her a follow on Instagram.