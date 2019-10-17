Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Steps In

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, October 17 show a familiar worry for Chelsea as she continues to struggle to help her son Connor make sense of Adam’s departure from Genoa City. Plus, Jack continues to work to figure out all the details of his family’s history — even the ones that are deep, dark secrets.

Connor’s (Judah Mackey) behavior concerns Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), according to SheKnows Soaps. He has lashed out since Adam (Mark Grossman) left town, and Chelsea is stuck trying to figure out how to best help her angry son. She’s worried that Connor is too much like Adam, which is genuinely frightening for her.

Connor’s uncle Nick (Joshua Morrow) steps up when his dad is in Las Vegas playing cards instead of being there for the little boy. Nick works to get Connor interested in playing a game with Christian (Alex Wilson), and it appears to help Connor feel a bit better to realize he still has plenty of family around who love him and want him to be there. Before the day is over, Chelsea believes maybe Connor has turned a corner in his grief over Adam’s abandonment. No matter what happens, Nick pledges to be there for both Chelsea and Connor.

Loading...

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) looks out for the Abbott legacy. He’s had a rough few years with Ashley (Eileen Davidson), setting him up to believe he wasn’t John Abbott’s son to a fake relationship with a spy that Ashley put in at Jabot. It is no wonder that Jack felt he had lost his way recently. His recent getaway where he accidentally reconnected with Sharon (Sharon Case) brought Jack some clarity on how to move forward with his life after experiencing so much chaos.

Now, Jack has teamed up with his sister Traci (Beth Maitland) to put the Abbott family story into a book for future generations to enjoy. The thing is, even Jack and Traci don’t know that much about Dina (Beth Maitland) and John’s original love story. Jack asked his mom, and he ended up hearing about somebody other than John — Stuart Brooks. Now, Traci has tracked down Stuart’s daughters, and she and Jack are piecing together the secret that Dina accidentally revealed to Jack last week. Like many secrets, it is possible that this one is best left buried. However, Traci, especially, doesn’t seem willing to let it go without getting to the truth.