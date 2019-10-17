Judd Apatow Delivers One-Liner After Report Wife Leslie Mann Screamed At Him Through Dinner At L.A. Hotspot

Judd Apatow may have been at the receiving end of a stern talking-to from his wife, but the director apparently hasn’t lost his sense of humor.

The New York Post’s Page Six reported that the Hollywood super couple got into a “screaming fight” at L.A. hotspot Katsuya in full view of onlookers, though the report itself described the fight as being decidedly one-sided. The report cited witnesses who said that after the couple finished dinner, his wife, actress Leslie Mann, was seen “furiously yelling” at her famous husband as he tried to remain calm.

The couple eventually left, though the fight continued. As the report noted, Apatow got into the couple’s Cadillac and Mann followed along, slamming the door behind her.

It’s not clear what sparked the fight or whether it was resolved, but it seems that Apatow wasn’t too shaken up over it. When the outlet reached out to Apatow for a comment, the famed comedy director delivered a one-liner.

“That was just the fight at Katsuya; you should have heard the rest of it at Pinkberry,” he said.

Apatow and Mann have been together for 22 years, and they work closely in Hollywood as she has become a mainstay in many of his films. They are also quite open about the difficulties of a relationship in the spotlight.

In an interview with Alec Baldwin for his podcast Here’s the Thing, Apatow said it’s not easy for him to see his wife act out love scenes with other men, including ones where he’s with her on set.

“I’m always disgusted when she fools around with anyone,” Apatow said.

“I remember when we shot The Cable Guy she kissed Matthew Broderick, and then when they parted I saw in the dailies there was like a spit string that connected them for like a foot.”

Apatow and Mann had just started dating after meeting on the set of that movie, but it didn’t get any easier for Apatow as they continued working together and Mann had to shoot more love scenes. She was also paired up with actor Paul Rudd in Apatow’s semi-autobiographical movie, This Is 40, though things weren’t so steamy for that one, thanks to some improvisation from Rudd.

As Apatow recalled, Rudd broke the tension during a bedroom scene by breaking wind, a fart that disgusted Mann. As The Hollywood Reporter noted, Mann remained professional and worked through the scene, smells and all.