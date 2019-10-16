‘Maxim’ Beauty Kara Del Toro Shows Off Pert Derriere In The Tiniest Silk Dress In Double-Photo Update

Kara Del Toro’s most recent social media share is driving her fans wild.

As those who follow the stunner on Instagram know, Kara is no stranger to showing off her flawless figure to fans on her wildly popular page. The Maxim model already boasts a following of over 1.1 million on the platform alone, and she earns more and more followers each and every week. In the most recent post that was shared for fans, Del Toro sizzles in two hot new shots.

In the first image in the series, Kara faces her backside to the camera, looking over her shoulder and striking a pose. The model does not reveal to fans exactly where she is in the snapshot but she appears on an outdoor street that is lined with red lanterns. The model’s amazing figure is on full display in the image while she dons a tiny, champagne-colored dress that leaves little to the imagination, showing off her fit legs and pert derriere.

For the stunning shot, Del Toro wears her long locks down and curled. Her stunning face has makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and fierce highlighter. She completes the look with a pair of black combat boots and a white umbrella in her hand. The second photo in the deck is very similar to the first, only this time the model poses in profile.

In just a short time of the photo going live on her page, it’s earned Kara a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 13,000 likes in addition to 140-plus comments. Some followers chimed in to let Del Toro know she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her flawless figure.

“Omg how beautiful,” one fan raved with a series of heart emoji.

“Gorgeous with long lovely legs!!!!,” another commented with a series of flame emoji.

“You look absolutely amazing and stunning. Nice boots,” one more chimed in.

Loading...

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Kara got into Halloween mode by sharing a photo of herself in a sexy, all-black ensemble. In the sexy image, her amazing body was on full display and she nearly spilled out of a sheer and tight-fitting lingerie top. She paired the look with an insanely tight leather skirt and put her toned and tanned legs on full display for the camera. Del Toro completed the look with a pair of cat ears and fierce black makeup.

For fans who want to stay up-to-date with all of Kara’s NSFW shots, they can do so by giving Kara a follow on Instagram.