‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Julie Learns The Truth, Gabi Is Furious With Lani & Eli

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, October 17 reveal that there will be a lot of high emotions running wild in Salem as the week begins to wind down. Many characters will be expressing their thoughts and feelings, and not all of them will be warm and fuzzy.

Soap Hub reports that fans can expect to see Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) wake up after her transplant surgery only to find out that she has been given Stefan DiMera’s (Brandon Barash) heart.

Of course, Julie will happy and thankful to be alive, and she’ll likely get emotional when she sees her husband, Doug Williams (Bill Hayes), and the rest of her family again. However, upon learning that it was Stefan’s heart that saved her life, she’ll get worked up and be disappointed that it had to come to the DiMera family to help her.

To make matters worse for Julie, it was her longtime enemy, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) who gave permission for Stefan’s heart to be donated to Julie. Gabi didn’t want to make the decision, but after doctors told her that Stefan would never wake up following a gunshot wound to the throat, Julie’s family members such as Will Horton (Chandler Massey), Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), and Doug convinced her it was the right thing to do.

Meanwhile, Gabi will still be very broken up about losing her husband, and when she overhears Eli and Lani (Sal Stowers) happily planning their upcoming wedding amid Julie’s recovery, she will become furious.

Gabi will seemingly feel like the Horton family is dancing on Stefan’s grave with their celebrations, and it appears that Lani and Eli’s wedding will be a sore subject for Gabi, who may even seek revenge on the duo by attempting to ruin their wedding day.

Elsewhere in Salem, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) is out of the hospital following her near-death experience, and she’ll be ready to get on with her life. However, a meet up with Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will leave her feeling confused, and possibly even worried about Hope, who has been brainwashed by Dr. Rolf (William Utay) as revenge for shooting Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo) years ago.

In addition, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) will try to make amends with Abe Carver (James Reynolds) now that he has his memory back. Jack will apologize for ruining Abe’s campaign and slandering him during their Mayoral debates.

Fans can see all of this drama and more by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.