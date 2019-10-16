Curvy ‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Marquita Pring Wows In Lacy Lingerie For Stunning New Photo

Marquita Pring is showing off her amazing figure to her Instagram fans, and they are in awe. On Wednesday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a stunning snapshot in which she shows what she’s got in a lingerie set that highlights her every curve.

In the photo, Pring is sitting on a wooden bench, rocking a black two-piece lingerie set that includes a classically cut bra with a solid black layer underneath. Over it, details in black lace merge to form the straps that go over her shoulders. The bra features triangles that dip into her chest, putting her cleavage on display.

The model teamed her bra with a pair of matching underwear featuring a lace front and solid sides. The lingerie bottoms sit low on her frame, helping accentuate her full hips while leaving her stomach fully visible. According to the tag she included with her post, the lingerie she is wearing is courtesy of the French brand Etam.

Pring is sitting with one foot on the floor and the other up on the bench next to her body, striking a pose that is both relaxed and defiant. She is shooting an intense gaze at the camera that evokes those same sentiments, perfectly capturing the overall vibe of the shoot.

She is wearing her hair loose as its natural curls spread around her, falling onto her shoulders. The model opted for neutral makeup that highlighted her natural features and beauty.

Since going live, the post — which Pring shared with her 111,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 1,600 likes within the first hour of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upward of 30 comments to the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Goddess!” one user raved, trailing the message with a string of fire emoji.

“Leading by example!” said another Instagram user.

“So beautiful,” a third follower chimed in.

As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition announced earlier this month that Pring would be in its 2020 rookie class. Pring jetted off to Wyoming to shoot her spread alongside Emily DiDonato, Vita Sidorkina, Myla Dalbesio, Danielle Herrington, and fellow rookie Kim Riekenberg.

According to Sports Illustrated, Pring appeared in a spread for Vogue Italia alongside Candice Huffine, Robyn Lawley, and Tara Lynn, marking a significant moment for curvy women in the modeling industry.