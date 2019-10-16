Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Smolders In Stunning Tropical-Print Two-Piece On Instagram

Aylen Alvarez, a Cuban bombshell with over 3 million followers on Instagram, has turned up the heat on the social media platform with her latest photo.

In the shot, the brunette beauty is flashing a smoldering stare at the camera while rocking a tropical-print two-piece set with a matching cover-up. In the caption, Aylen revealed that the set is from Fashion Nova but didn’t reveal its cost or the name of the design.

In the comments, fans raved over the photo nevertheless.

“You are absolutely stunning at all times,” one fan wrote.

“This really looks good on you,” another said.

“So edible,” a third commented.

“Always looking spectacular,” a fourth gushed.

This is hardly the first time that Aylen has received this kind of adulation on Instagram. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she got similar comments when she showed off her curves in a multi-colored monokini with cut-out details at the front. The clip currently has over 400,000 views and more than 900 comments. A lot of the comments were just as enthusiastic as the ones that appear under her most recent Instagram post.

However, anyone dreaming of dating Aylen is fresh out of luck because she is a married woman. She recently changed her Instagram name to her married name, which is Davis.

Aylen recently shared a romantic photo of herself and her husband on her Instagram page. In the photo, she spilled out of a black bikini top with an idyllic cityscape behind them. Her husband appeared to be admiring her while lounging on a deck chair.

“With you, it’s different,” she wrote in the caption.

Even though he’s in the photo, Aylen did not tag her husband’s Instagram page. There are other untagged pictures of him on her page, so there’s a chance that he might not have one.

Aylen and her husband recently traveled to Peru, where she dropped jaws in several bikinis in the tropical landscape. In one of her photos, the couple can be seen hanging out together near some fishing boats.

Loading...

In another one of those photos from Peru, she encouraged her fans to do what they could to stop the deforestation of the Amazon. Her main suggestion was reducing animal protein consumption since cattle farming is one of the main reasons why the rainforest is disappearing.

“This is the cause of the rainforest fires!” she wrote in the Instagram caption. “The good news is that it’s easier than ever to switch to an Earth-friendly vegan diet. Even if you do it in baby steps, go pescatarian first and lessen the intake of meat to once a week then once a month till it’s completely off your diet.”

The post currently has more than 65,000 likes on Instagram, with over 1,100 comments.

To see more of Aylen’s gorgeous photos, be sure to follow her on Instagram.