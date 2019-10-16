‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Black Widow Sings Carrie Underwood & Fans Think They’ve Got Her Pegged

The Masked Singer is back and ready to start the second round of competition. On Wednesday some of the earlier performers will take the stage again for another chance to impress the judges — Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke. The sassy Black Widow will be among the singers in tonight’s new episode. Warning: Possible spoilers below.

Fox New York reports that The Black Widow will return to the stage to belt out a classic Carrie Underwood hit, “Before He Cheats,” and she’ll continue to wow the panelists while doing so. In a newly released clip, McCarthy claims that she’s getting “chills” from the character’s singing voice.

While the judges have a lot of ideas as to who could possibly be under the elaborate spider costume, her hints have been few and far between. The Black Widow previously revealed that she’s been hiding in plain sight, and that after years of living in the public eye, fans are in her “house” now.

Country Living reports that viewers immediately began to put the voice, personality, and vocals together, and many of them are completely convinced that Raven Symone is the woman behind the costume.

Raven may be mostly known as an actress who started out at a very young age as the character of Olivia on The Cosby Show. She quickly moved on to The Disney Channel, where she starred in That’s So Raven and later the sequel series, Raven’s Home. She’s also had a recurring role on Empire. All of which coincide with Black Widow’s current clues.

However, others such as Ester Dean, and Ally Brooke, who is currently busy slaying on the new season of Dancing With The Stars, could also be valid guesses for women hiding behind the creepy spider’s mask.

Meanwhile, the show has already kicked off four celebrities. Last week famed radio therapist, and Teen Mom staple, Dr. Drew Pinsky was revealed as The Eagle, which totally stunned fans. The previous week boxer Laila Ali was proven to be The Panda, and during the 2-hour Season 2 premiere video game streamer, Ninja, was unmasked as The Ice Cream, while Johnny Weir revealed himself to be the man hiding under The Egg costume.

Loading...

On Wednesday, Black Widow along with Flamingo, Skeleton, Butterfly, Thingamajig, and Leopard will all fight to make it through to the next round.

Fans can see more of The Masked Singer when the show airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Fox.