Jennifer Aniston Breaks Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Instagram Record Hours After Joining The Platform

Jennifer Aniston caused an absolute frenzy yesterday when she finally created her Instagram account after years of refusing to join all social media platforms.

Friends and fans alike flocked to The Morning Show star’s new Instagram page on Tuesday, October 15 to quickly hit the follow button, ultimately earning her a whopping 10 million followers within her first day on the social media platform — and that number continues to rise by the minute.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jen’s rise to Instagram social media stardom was so intense, she even landed herself a Guinness World Record. The 50-year-old became the owner of the fastest Instagram account to earn 1 million followers, clocking in at just five hours and 16 minutes to hit the major milestone. The previous holders of the record were none other than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who hit the six-digit follower count in five hours and 45 minutes after launching their own account on the social media platform earlier this year in April.

While the Friends star only edged out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by a mere 29 minutes, her first post seems to have made a much bigger splash than the royals’ debut on the platform.

Jen’s first upload to the platform was a group selfie of her and her Friends co-stars, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry, and though they were not sitting on the iconic orange couch in the Central Perk coffee shop, the reunion still sent her fans absolutely wild. At the time of this writing, Jen’s Instagram debut has already racked up over 11.2 million likes. Comparatively, the first addition to Meghan and Harry’s Instagram feed — a slideshow of 10 photos from some of their travels — has earned 1.3 million likes.

Congratulations to Jennifer Aniston who now holds the record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on @instagram – just 5 hrs and 16 mins⏱️ https://t.co/sx2yutwEWL — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) October 16, 2019

Guinness World Records weren’t the only thing that Jennifer broke yesterday — her surprise appearance on Instagram broke the social media platform as well.

Shortly after sharing her first post on Tuesday morning, the entire app temporarily crashed, People reported. Though the problem was quickly fixed, some fans then found a bit of trouble following her account, while others were directed to a screen that read “Sorry, this page isn’t available.” The issues have since been resolved, resulting in the huge following she has amassed in just over a day.

Jennifer appeared to have caught wind of the frenzy her Instagram account caused yesterday as well. Her second upload — shared to her page just minutes ago — included a short clip from her upcoming Apple TV+ show The Morning Show that saw her character slam her cell phone down on the table in front of her.

“I swear I didn’t mean to break it…Thanks for the kind, glitchy welcome everyone,” she captioned the post.