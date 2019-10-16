Carrie Underwood Stuns In Plunging Top & Metallic Biker Jacket Ahead Of CMT Artists Of The Year

Carrie Underwood looks beautiful, no matter what she wears. Regardless of whether the Cry Pretty singer is flaunting those killer legs in glitter hot pants or rocking jeans and hoodies, her looks are always flawless. The 36-year-old has mostly been making headlines of late for traversing the U.S. on her “Cry Pretty 360” tour, although today’s update focuses on a music realm that spreads beyond touring the country and belting out her own songs.

Carrie will be on TV tonight — and her fans will be watching.

Earlier today, the star took to her Instagram to post a gearing-up video ahead of the CMT Artists Of The Year ceremony. Carrie’s video featured other artists including Reba McEntire, although for Carrie’s fans, seeing her was likely the biggest treat. The star appeared in a stunning ensemble – even though it wasn’t a full-length look, it still wowed her followers. Carrie was rocking a baby pink top with a low-cut neckline allowing for a slight plunging effect. The girly top was complemented with some pizzazz, though, as the singer wore a metallic and silver-colored biker jacket on top for a cute and jazzy touch.

Carrie appeared beautifully made up, with rosy pink lips and smokey eye makeup, as well as her bombshell blonde locks seen flowing around her shoulders.

Carrie has spoken out about performing while on tour. Just recently, Pollstar profiled the singer, asking her what appeared to be a barrage of questions. The publication told her that she’s an energetic performer, with the songstress’ reply hinting that the impetus to go the extra mile comes from within.

“A lot of the songs are vocally challenging, but I like pushing myself. Going on stage and giving my all gives me something I can’t get anywhere else. It’s a rush to really go for those notes and be in the moment,” Carrie said.

The powerful words continued later on in the interview.

“If I think about it, I notice my limbs. Then it’s a whole mind game. My best performances are when I’m lost in the songs. Just surrender to the music, really throw yourself into it. My husband talks about it, too. How when he goes out to play hockey, it’s always best when he’s just in the zone.”

Carrie’s husband, Mike Fisher, appears to have accompanied her on parts of the tour, as the entertainer’s recent Instagram story showed her backstage with the former NHL star and the couple’s two children.

