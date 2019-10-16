Swedish Bombshell Anna Nystrom Drops Jaws In Tight Leather Pants & Sexy Tank Top

With another new day comes another jaw-dropping photo from Swedish stunner Anna Nystrom.

The blond-haired beauty has proven time and time again that no sexy outfit is off-limits as she regularly floods her Instagram page with NSFW shots. While the bikini is one of her outfits of choice, she also dazzles her fans in a number of other hot little numbers as well, including crop tops, lingerie, and even insanely tight workout gear. In the most recent image that was shared for her followers, the stunner sizzles in an almost all-black look.

In the shot, the model tags herself in Sweden, where she looks to be dressed for cooler weather. Nystrom looks off into the distance while she strikes a pose, wearing her long, blond locks down and straight, along with a gorgeous face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. She accessorizes the look with a pair of black sunglasses and a gold chained necklace.

Anna’s sexy outfit leaves little to be desired as she rocks a pair of seriously tight black leather pants and velvet black boots that go over her knee. She flashes a glimpse of her taut tummy to onlookers while wearing a tiny black crop top. To complete the stunning yet ready for the cold look, Anna wears a brown jacket with a fur hood.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned the bombshell a ton of attention from her fans.

So far, the post has amassed over 87,000 likes in addition to 900-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to let Anna know that she looks flawless while countless others raved over her outfit. A few more fans had no words and chimed in using emoji.

“Looking so good,” one fan raved.

“Dang girl you’re pretty and those legs. WOW,” another gushed with a series of heart emoji.

“If you are real then you are absolutely gorgeous xx,” one more follower wrote.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Anna stripped down into something a little bit more revealing for another stunning shot that was shared on her page. In the photo, the Swedish beauty had her killer figure on full display while wearing a low-cut white tank top that dipped low into her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage. Nystrom appeared to be pant-less in the photo as she completed the look with a pair of cream-colored socks and a slightly sheer top.

That post racked up over 208,000 likes and well over 2,500 comments.