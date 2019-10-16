‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Butterfly Could Be One Part Of A World-Famous Girl Group

The Masked Singer returns this week and will feature contestants from the first round of the competition. The Butterfly will be one of the stars ready to grace the stage for the second time in hopes of making it through to the next round.

Warning: Possible spoilers below.

During her first performance, Butterfly knocked the judges dead with her stunning vocal performance. The singer made it hard for the panelists — Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke — to figure out her identity, but they’ll get another crack at it this week.

Cadillac News reports that many fans believe they’ve already gotten the singer’s identity figured out to be former Destiny’s Child singer, Michelle Williams, not to be confused with the former Dawson’s Creek actress of the same name.

In some of the clues, The Butterfly has revealed that she’s been through many stages in her life, which could be a nod to Michelle’s emergence on the scene as a member of Destiny’s Child alongside Beyonce and Kelly Rowland, as well as her performances on Broadway.

The impressive vocals also seem to match up to Williams’ singing voice, as she hits those high notes much like The Butterfly can, a talent that impressed the judges during her last performance.

The character also referenced church in her clue package, which would also fit Michelle, who has been open about her spirituality and even released gospel tracks in the past.

In addition, The Butterfly’s thin frame, long legs, and toned arms also fit Michelle’s lean build.

Meanwhile, others such as Jessie J, Fantasia Barrino, Keke Palmer, Rita Ora, Victoria Beckham, Demi Lovato, Sabrina Carpenter, Kylie Minogue, Cara Delevigne, Mel B., Nikki Bella, Zendaya, Kesha, Avril Lavigne, Jennifer Hudson, and others have all been guessed by fans on Instagram.

So far, the singing series has unmasked four stars as last week Dr. Drew Pinsky stunned fans when he revealed that he was the man behind The Eagle mask.

Before that, video game streamer, Ninja, was revealed to be The Ice Cream after belting out “Old Town Road,” Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir was proven to be The Egg, and boxer Laila Ali was unmasked as The Panda after singing in honor of her famous father, boxing great, Muhammad Ali.

Meanwhile, viewers will get a chance to see The Butterfly back in action and wager their own guesses on Wednesday night when The Masked Singer airs at 8 p.m. on Fox.