Tomi Lahren Takes Shot At Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Following Her Bernie Sanders Endorsement

As The Inquisitr reported, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is hosting a campaign rally in New York on Saturday that will feature an appearance from progressive firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Not long after Ocasio-Cortez appearance was confirmed, reports that fellow Squad members Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib would endorse Sanders began to spread, and Omar subsequently confirmed her support.

On the other side of the political spectrum, conservative firebrand Tomi Lahren addressed Ocasio-Cortez’s endorsement and suggested that the New York Representative should be more worried about her own campaign than helping Sanders, Fox News reports.

“I think AOC should be far less concerned with really campaigning for Bernie Sanders. She should be worried about her own back because I think she’s going to have a more difficult time with re-election than she thinks.”

Although fellow Squad member Ayanna Pressley has not indicated if she will endorse Sanders, Lahren claims that any endorsement from the Squad is ultimately not a surprise.

“We know that they were going to endorse Bernie Sanders. They’re all socialists. The bigger problem here is that that is actually happening in an election for president of the United States,” she said.

Much like Ocasio-Cortez, Lahren is known for her outspoken political views and is not known to bite her tongue. It’s also not the first time Lahren has criticized the Squad; she previously attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement of an impeachment probe into Donald Trump, suggesting that she is “half-heartedly placating” Democratic party “radicals” such as Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib.

Per, Yahoo News, Lahren suggests that the Democrats’ investigation into Trump is rooted in their dislike of him as opposed to impeachable behavior, adding that their attempts to remove him from office are “a disservice to the American people on both sides of the aisle.”

The 27-year-old political commentator also suggested that Pelosi isn’t truly behind the impeachment probe.

“I think that she is doing this simply to appease her base,” she said.

As for Ocasio-Cortez, she recently blasted Donald Trump and the Republican Party, accusing them of only having “tears for billionaires.” The 30-year-old congresswoman made the comment in a Twitter spar with the conservative writer Molly Prince of The Daily Wire.

Prince accused Ocasio-Cortez of exemplifying why women are too emotional for politics. Ocasio-Cortez responded by suggesting that members of the GOP lack empathy. She continued to say that people who don’t get emotional about the problems in their communities don’t belong in politics.