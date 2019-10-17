‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Cory Wharton & Taylor Selfridge Announce Pregnancy

During the last reunion, MTV Teen Mom OG star Cory Wharton joked that his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge was pregnant, and it looks like the joke has now come true. Today, Wharton and Selfridge announced her pregnancy.

“We were shocked,” the soon-to-be father of two revealed to MTV News.

“It’s something that we weren’t planning for, but it was in God’s hands. It’s a blessing. I didn’t plan for [my daughter] Ryder, and she has been the biggest blessing of my life. I’m really excited.”

According to an Us Magazine report, Selfridge is 11 weeks along with what is her first child and Wharton’s second. Wharton’s ex-girlfriend, Cheyenne Floyd, is the mother of his 2-year-old daughter Ryder. However, Wharton wasn’t aware that he was a father until Ryder was 6-months-old, so this is his first time to experience his partner’s pregnancy as they await a new baby.

“Just being there from the day she found out that she’s pregnant and knowing that it was mine, I knew that I was going to have to step up. It’s exciting for me. It’s gonna be a lot, but I’m excited. I never went to an ultrasound, you know? I never went to the doctor’s appointments to see her check-ups and things like that. So for me, this is like my first baby almost, as weird as that sounds.”

I’m happy to announce that yes Taylor is pregnant ????????it’s a very exciting time for us thank you to everybody for being positive and sending me that good energy. We’re just praying for a healthy happy baby ???????? ✌???? pic.twitter.com/WXQM7HX6yf — Cory Wharton (@CoryWharton) October 16, 2019

While Wharton initially felt like perhaps he’d appreciate having a boy the second time around, he believes that perhaps his girlfriend is expecting a girl. When the time is right, the couple intends to find out their baby’s gender. Selfridge is due in April, and they’ve known about her pregnancy since August. Ultimately, the couple hopes for a healthy baby and a good pregnancy Wharton.

Loading...

As for the mother-to-be, she revealed that she has felt good so far during her pregnancy, and she hasn’t experienced much sickness. However, she has had some pregnancy cravings, including red meat and sweets.

The excellent news for the blended family is that when Wharton let Ryder’s mother know that Ryder will be a big sister soon, Floyd reacted in a positive manner, which eased some of his worries. The Inquisitr previously reported that Floyd said she respects Wharton and Selfridge’s relationship.

Wharton revealed in a tweet that they plan to share Selfridge’s pregnancy on the latest season of Teen Mom OG, and the couple is excited to give fans a glimpse into it. Fans responded to the tweet and provided their good wishes for the expecting couple throughout the day.