14-Year-Old Bobby Reyes Taken Off Life Support Despite Parents’ Wishes

Bobby Reyes was taken off life support on Tuesday despite his parent's fight to give him more time.

A controversial news story of late involves Bobby Reyes, a 14-year-old who received a brain injury after a severe asthma attack on September 22. When Reyes arrived at the hospital, he was deemed brain dead and placed on a ventilator. Health officials then told Reyes’ parents that due to his brain death, it would no longer be appropriate to continue the life-saving measures he was receiving. However, Reyes’ parents weren’t ready to make this decision. They claimed that other doctors had given them hope that their son could recover and wanted him to stay on life support longer, so he would have more time to recover, according to Detroit Free Press.

Reyes’ family went to court to fight for more time for their son. William Amadeo, the family’s lawyer, fought hard to get more time for the teen. He was working to prevent the hospital staff to do a second test for brain death, which is what is necessary to remove life support. Up until the moment that doctors unplugged the machine, Amadeo was continuing to fight to try to find a way to give Reyes more time. However, the court ultimately ruled against the family and Reyes was taken off life support this past Tuesday, despite his parent’s wishes.

Ultimately, it was a legal technicality that prevented Washtenaw County Circuit Judge David Swartz from issuing a stay in the case as Amadeo pleaded. This was because the lawyer the family had prior to Amadeo had filed the case incorrectly, which meant Swartz didn’t technically have jurisdiction and had to dismiss the case.

“The present situation of continuing medical interventions is inappropriate if Bobby has suffered brain death and violates the professional integrity of Michigan Medicine’s clinicians. His caregivers at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital have diligently worked with the family to help arrange to transfer Bobby to another facility, but every facility contacted has declined to take on Bobby’s care. Our team at Michigan Medicine sympathizes with the Reyes family and is committed to providing support in this difficult time.”

C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan was the hospital in which Reyes was declared dead. They issued the following public statement regarding the boy’s condition prior to his eventual death.

The family of Bobby Reyes, a 14-year-old who has been diagnosed as brain dead after a severe asthma attack, is preparing for a court battle today. They are fighting to keep Bobby on life support. @ali_hoxie https://t.co/fLx28rkCQ6 pic.twitter.com/E2FgTZbju7 — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) October 15, 2019

This complex case has started a wide national discussion about pro-life issues and how long a person should remain on life support when considered to be brain dead. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a similar situation occurred in 2016 when a 2-year-old boy in California was removed from a ventilator despite his parent’s wishes.