Salma Hayek Ditches Shirt On Instagram, Fans Go Wild

Salma Hayek‘s appeal hasn’t gone anywhere. The Mexican actress is 53-years-old, and she’s still got it. Salma even celebrated turning 53 by rocking a neon turquoise bikini – and yes, fans went wild over that Instagram photo. The star has returned to the platform for a new photo-heavy update, with Salma’s sexy cleavage making quite the display.

Salma’s post today showed some photos that definitely seemed reflected by an empowering caption. This hard-hitter had shared a variety of images of herself, with all appearing to showcase the Latina’s fierce beauty. Of course, some images also delivered the star’s fierce curves; Salma does have an incredible body. The first photo saw the star rocking the trendy shirtless look under a black blazer. The brunette’s assets were on show via the low-cut jacket, with a black-and-white bra visible underneath. Salma looked right into the camera with a bold gaze. A similar look was seen with what appeared to be a throwback image as fans swiped to the right and saw Salma holding a cigar.

While some images seemed sexy, others were going down the artsy route. There also seemed to be a mash-up between color and black-and-white photos. The first snap wasn’t the only one flashing Salma’s sexy assets, though. In fact, the star appeared to have ditched her shirt all over again in an image of her wearing a black pantsuit and standing against a white wall.

Fans are losing it over Salma’s series of photos.

“Hot AS F,” one fan wrote.

“The most stunningly beautiful woman to ever grace planet earth” saw one user throw Salma the ultimate compliment.

“Wow!” was another comment.

As to the overall response, there were no two ways about it. Fans were throwing Salma likes by the bucketload, with the post racking up over 76,000 of them in just 45 minutes. Not bad for an actress in her 50s. Salma’s social media grip does seem strong. The star recently celebrated reaching 12 million followers, and it looks like she’s gained another 100,000 in just a few days.

Salma seems to exude beauty and sex appeal for being herself; this star isn’t one to don hair extensions or spend her life using a waist trainer. As Allure reports, Salma even sticks to her natural hair color.

“It’s my natural color, and it’s my natural white hairs. One of the reasons I don’t dye my hair is because I don’t have the patience to sit through it. I don’t want to spend what’s left of my youth pretending I’m younger and then not enjoying life,” the star said.

Fans wishing to see more of Salma should follow her Instagram.