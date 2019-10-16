‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: The Skeleton Is Likely A Comedy Legend Whose Identity May Shock Fans

The Masked Singer is back for yet another week of singing and wild guesses. During the show’s Season 2 premiere last month, The Skeleton was one of the most interesting characters to grace the stage, and he’ll be back this week for another go around. Warning: possible spoilers below.

On Wednesday, The Skeleton will return to the stage for another performance while the judges — Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke — try to figure out which well-known celebrity is hiding behind the elaborate mask and costume.

Bustle reports that in his previous performance, the character showed off his unique sounding singing voice, and was nearly eliminated when he got sent to a face-off round, but pulled through to save himself with his performance.

Since that time, fans have been on the edge of their seats waiting to find out who The Skeleton is, and they’ve got some theories that seem to all point to comedy legends.

Martin Short was one of the judges best guesses previously, and many fans online are tending to agree with the possibility that it could be the famous funnyman behind the mask.

However, others such as former Saturday Night Live stars Dana Carvey and Dan Akroyd have also been mentioned. Both Carvey and Akroyd have showcased their singing voices multiple times in the past, and are known for their comedian backgrounds as well. The Skeleton proved to be a hilarious character who got the crowd going, hinting that he may have a comedy background.

However, the character may not be any of the above mentioned men. Further investigation has former David Letterman band leader, Paul Shaffer, as a front runner for The Skeleton.

In the past Paul has revealed that he has comedic chops, and that he can sing as well as play instruments. Some of the clues seem to fit him, such as not wanting to play “second fiddle” any longer.

The hint could reference Paul’s sidekick status to Letterman, as well as his affinity for musical instruments.

So far, four stars have been unmasked. Video game streamer, Ninja, was revealed to be The Ice Cream, Olympic skater Johnny Weir was The Egg, boxer Laila Ali proved to be The Panda, and last week Dr. Drew Pinsky stunned viewers when he was unmasked as The Eagle.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of The Skeleton and find out who will be unmasked next when The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Fox.