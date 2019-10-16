Did Teresa Giudice Cheat On Joe? Her ‘Hookup’ Comment Explained

Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey were treated to a supertease revealing that Joe and Teresa Giudice‘s relationship was being addressed in the upcoming 10th season of the show, but one moment from the show’s trailer has tongues wagging. Teresa admits in a new trailer of the show that she “hooked up” with a guy, despite the fact that she is still married to Joe. But was the reality star admitting to cheating? Her lawyer spoke with Us Weekly on Wednesday and explained the shocking comment.

“The clip in the newer supertease is Teresa, her brother and a lifelong friend named Tony talking about Teresa and Tony kissing when they were in high school more than 25 years ago,” James Leonard Jr. explained.

Bravo released a trailer on October 16 for the upcoming season of the show in which Teresa talks about “hooking up” with a man. This caused fans to speculate about whether or not the reality star, who is living in a separate country from her husband after he was deported, is cheating on her husband.

“He’s the one I hooked up with,” she says in the trailer.

As she says it, she holds up a picture of a shirtless man, who Leonard revealed is her high school friend.

The man in the picture later confirms that they “might have kissed.”

Reportedly, Teresa isn’t happy about the way the clip was edited to make it look as though she may have kissed a man who wasn’t her husband.

Her lawyer explained that she was upset that Bravo would add drama to her life “at a time when she is trying to keep her family together and work on her marriage.”

It’s not the only moment in the trailer that addresses rumors of the Bravo star’s infidelity. In the new tease, co-star Margaret Josephs says that Teresa was rumored to have been having drinks with a man.

“Who said I was cheating? That’s f**ked up!” Teresa screams in the trailer. “Have you ever f**king watched The Godfather?”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Teresa recently admitted that she isn’t so sure about the status of her relationship anymore. When asked if she still loves her husband, she replied that she didn’t know. Joe was deported this month to his native Italy after being ordered by a judge to return to the country following a stint in prison for federal fraud. He is fighting the deportation from Italy.