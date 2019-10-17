Jessica Simpson’s Weight Loss Resulted From High-Protein Diet & Alcohol Abstention

Mom jeans are all the rage these, and singer Jessica Simpson, 39, put in the work to back into hers after giving birth to her third child this past March.

According to an Us Magazine report, Simpson lost 100 pounds, and as is often the case, a lot of the “Irresistible” singer’s success came in the kitchen instead of in the gym. The singer’s trainer, Harley Pasternak, dished all the details of how Simpson lost the astonishing amount of weight over the course of a few months, and while she did make sure to log 12,000 steps a day, she did not spend hours working out.

“It’s not about the workouts,” Pasternak exclusively revealed to the magazine. “You don’t lose weight doing biceps curls and lunges. You lose weight by changing your diet, hitting your step goal, working on your sleep … those were the things she did so well.”

The trainer said that Simpson eats three meals a day and two snacks, all filled with fiber, protein, and healthy fat. It’s an eating plan outlined in Pasternak’s book, Body Reset Diet. Simpson’s high-protein meals consisted of eggs, poultry, or fish along with veggies and some fruit. Healthy snacks for the busy mother-of-three included almonds and green beans topped with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.

One big no-no on Simpson’s diet is alcohol. Her trainer revealed that she abstained entirely while undergoing her dramatic weight loss.

“I am pretty sure she would not have been as incredibly successful in this physique transformation if she was drinking,” he noted.

After unveiling her weight loss, the Dukes of Hazzard actress received plenty of headlines and set social media abuzz. Comedian and new mom Amy Schumer made a light-hearted jab at Simpson by posting her own post-baby weight loss bikini photo, announcing she’d lost 10 pounds since May. Simpson responded to Schumer with support and a bit of a naughty joke.

“You’re hot. Size only matters when it comes to men,” Simpson wrote.

Recently Simpson shared several photos of herself with her children, whom she shares with husband Eric Johnson — Maxwell Drew, 7, Ace Knute, 6, and Birdie Mae, six months.

Her latest share with 6-month-old Birdie Mae showed that Simpson and her daughter share their adorable dimples, and fans responded with joy at seeing the sweet moment with the singer’s youngest child. In the black-and-white snap, the singer appeared to be makeup-free.

Another recent post that Simpson shared featured Maxi Drew making silly faces with her mom and the resemblance between the two was pretty obvious.