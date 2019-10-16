Jessica Simpson & Daughter Birdie Are Twinning In Adorable Dimple Shot

The singer and her baby girl are lookalikes in a sweet new snap.

Jessica Simpson is giving fans a double dose of cuteness. The singer and entrepreneur posted a new Instagram photo with her baby girl, Birdie Mae, and it’s clear the infant has inherited one of her famous mom’s best features.

In a new black and white photo posted to the social media site, a fresh-faced Jessica, 39, shows off her dimples alongside her “dimple double,” aka baby Birdie.

Jessica is makeup-free and has her long blond hair pulled back into a ponytail for the photo op. The former Newlyweds star is wearing a leopard print hoodie as she holds her baby girl for the adorable twin moment, and Birdie is also wearing a printed hoodie as she hams it up for the camera. The mom-daughter duo looks like twins with their matching smiles as they look directly into the camera.

It’s no surprise that fans of the famous family hit the comments section to react to the super-cute snap.

“She’s precious!!! Those dimples,” wrote one fan.

“God bless her love her dimples,” another added.

“Omg. Her dimples. Just like momma,” a third follower chimed in.

“Twinsies,” a fourth admirer wrote.

“Yes. Definitely your mini-me. Looks so much like you did at that age!” yet another fan wrote to Jessica.

Jessica loves sharing pics of her kids with her fans. The mom-of-three regularly posts photos featuring Birdie as well as her older kids Maxwell Drew, 7, and Ace Knute, 5.

Loading...

The busy mom, who recently made headlines for her 100-pound weight loss after the birth of Birdie, did deal with a social media snafu earlier this year, Us Weekly notes. In August, Jessica temporarily disabled her Instagram comments after she was mom-shamed for posting a photo of Birdie in her stroller. Some followers mistook the stroller for a car seat and called the star out for its insufficient straps, should there be an accident.

Jessica also found herself in the hot seat after she posted an Instagram update after letting 7-year-old Maxwell dye the ends of her hair.

And last year, the social media savvy star caught flak after she posted a video of Ace, then age 4, doing backflips in the pool with her husband, Eric Johnson. Commenters took issue with the fact that Ace had a cast on his arm and Jessica had to defend herself.

“I posted Ace in the pool with a cast on because there is really no stopping a child, that’s him, he only has to have the cast on for three weeks. I don’t even know if the cast molded on to him yet,” Jessica told Extra. “Listen, it makes him happy and it’s kids being kids. He is in my husband’s hands. I know he’s okay.”

Fans will be hard-pressed to find anything to complain about with Jessica’s latest photo with Birdie — unless they have an issue with too many dimples, that is.