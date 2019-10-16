‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Thingamajig Is Most Likely One Of Two Well-Known Stars

The Masked Singer has officially made it through the first round of cuts, and on Wednesday, yet another celebrity will be unmasked as the show continues to narrow down its crop of singing stars. One of the characters that could be on the chopping block is The Thingamajig.

Warning: Possible spoilers below.

Heavy reports that Thingamajig became an instant fan-favorite during the premiere episode of Season 2. The character stunned with a gorgeous voice that had the judges’ — Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke — jaws dropped.

Since the celebrity’s first performance, fans have been digging to try and figure out who The Thingamajig could possibly be, and they have narrowed it down to two different men who couldn’t be more opposite when it comes to their career paths.

The first person that fans believe could be under the elaborate mask is comedian Wayne Brady. The funnyman is known for his singing chops, hilarious gigs on shows like Whose Line Is It Anyway? and How I Met Your Mother, where he’s proven in the past that he can carry a tune.

Brady’s Twitter bio could be a giveaway that he’s the masked singer, claiming he’s a “guy who makes stuff up, pretends to be other people and sings.”

However, there is another option that many fans have began to jump on board with. Indiana Pacer basketball player Victor Oladipo is becoming an overwhelming guess among fans as more clues begin to emerge about Thingamajig.

In one clue package, the character says that he celebrates with Star Wars staple, Chewbacca, which could be a nod to Victor’s birthday of May 4, otherwise known as “Star Wars Day.”

The character’s pants also contain a rip that is in the same place that Oladipo suffered a quad injury during the last NBA season.

In a sneak peek for this week’s show, Thingamajig also says that one of his lowest points was when he went to rehab, which could be another hint towards Victor’s recent injury as he would need physical therapy rehab to recover.

In addition, judge Nicole Scherzinger seems smitten with The Thingamajig, revealing that she would “date him” following his impressive vocals, calling him “so cool,” and even stating that she would “marry” him because she liked him so much.

So far, judges have guessed stars like Michael Strahan, Steph Curry, and Dennis Rodman as possible celebrities to be under the mask.

See more of Thingamajig when The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.