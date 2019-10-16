Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Wows In Red Crop Top & Gucci Pants While Licking Her Lips On Instagram

Lil Wayne’s daughter is all grown up. Reginae Carter is now 20-years-old, with the Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star also appearing to be rising as a social media sensation. The star has been steadily filling her Instagram with stylish looks and sexy vibes, with a new update from Reginae today showcasing both, plus a little love of designer brands.

Gucci footwear is a big deal right now. Basketball Wives LA alum Draya Michele recently spread her legs in Gucci boots on Instagram. The monogram is also seen worn by many Hollywood stars these days.

Reginae’s update today came as a series of photos, with the star posting multiple images. All showed the same outfit, although her facial expressions and positions did differ as fans swiped through. The first photo showed Carter sitting on her floor and looking into the camera, with fans seeing a bedroom setting. The brunette was looking sensational in a bold red crop top paired with a pair of Gucci pants – the monogram was a dead giveaway. The star also seemed to be harboring her love of the Italian brand via some Gucci sneakers. While some photos showed Reginae in selfie mode, others appeared to have seen the star place her camera in front of her. One image also showed Reginae getting a little sexy and licking her lips.

The update appears to have proven pretty popular, racking up over 50,000 likes in the space of two hours. Fans seemed to be loving it, with plenty of comments coming in.

“Yasssss Nae,” one user wrote.

“Baby damn” was another comment.

Reginae has been attracting some comments on her social media regarding her ex-boyfriend. The star dated 28-year-old rapper YFN Lucci, with her finding herself probed on her former relationship following the split. As Hot New Hip Hop reports, Reginae opened up on where she and her former beau stand, with a mention also made of how she felt about having her private life in the public eye.

Loading...

“Right now we’re both just doing our own thing. You know with growing up and being so young and having the relationship in the public and having everyone’s opinion and everyone feeling like their opinion matters, it’s like, it’s a little stressful. But honestly, I’ve been learning that no matter what, I gotta do what’s best for me and I gotta follow my heart. I gotta do what makes me happy,” the star said.

It definitely looks like Reginae is happy right now. Fans wishing to see more of the star should follow her Instagram.