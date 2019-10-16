Ann Curry Could ‘Destroy’ Matt Lauer With Bombshell Insider Information, Report Claims

The relationship between Curry and Lauer was rumored to be rocky long before allegations of sexual assault surfaced in 2017.

Ann Curry, longtime Today show personality and former co-anchor, could destroy her former co-anchor, disgraced television personality Matt Lauer, if she decided to speak out against him, a report Wednesday from US Weekly alleges.

According to US Weekly, Curry knows more about Lauer’s alleged misbehavior than she has so far publicly let on. Curry, however, has said she reported Lauer on behalf of a colleague for sexual harassment in 2012. However, NBC executives denied such claims and insisted they heard no reports of Lauer’s wrongdoing until he was fired by the network in 2017.

“Ann has maintained a dignified silence, but a lot of people confided in her years ago and still do to this day,” the source reportedly said. “She knows more than most about the man Matt really is, and when she finally speaks out, it will destroy him.”

The relationship between Curry and Lauer was reportedly rocky long before allegations of sexual assault forced the once-popular morning television fixture out of his position at Today. After serving as the program’s news reader (replacing Lauer, who previously had that role) in 1997, Curry ascended to co-anchor status when Meredith Viera left the popular morning program in 2011. Just about a year later, Curry would announce in a tearful infamous on-air goodbye that she would be leaving the NBC morning show. At the time, it was rumored she was being ousted at Lauer’s request.

Scott Gries / Getty Images

Lauer, the longtime Today anchor, was terminated by NBC in 2017 following reports it received pertaining to Lauer’s inappropriate sexual behavior. Recently, the allegations were detailed in Catch and Kill, a new book about the Me Too movement authored by former NBC News journalist Ronan Farrow. The allegations were leveled by former NBC News producer Brooke Nevils, who said Lauer raped her when the two were working together during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. In 2017, Nevils told former Today anchor Meredith Viera about the allegations, who reportedly urged her to report them to NBC News after obtaining a lawyer. Lauer was immediately terminated and would be replaced by current Today anchor Hoda Kotb.

Loading...

Claims of infidelity have loomed around Lauer for years, though last week’s rape allegations brought the allegations to a new level. As The Inquisitr reported earlier on Wednesday, there are rumors that suggest Lauer had an affair with a well-known television news personality. Per the report, which cites reporting from Page Six, the unnamed woman allegedly worked at NBC News and signed a Nondisclosure Agreement (NDA) with the network upon her exit.

The rumored relationship has been labeled inappropriate as Lauer reportedly had great influence over the women’s career trajectory. In addition, Lauer was still married to ex-wife Annette Roque at the time. Lauer and Roque divorced earlier this year after marrying in 1998.