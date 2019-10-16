‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Nate Breaks Abby’s Heart

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, November 16 brings Victor calling Billy out on trying to run down Adam. Plus, Lola and Kyle get a pregnancy scare, and Theo comes to the rescues while Nate gets closer to Amanda, calling it quits with Abby.

Victor (Eric Braeden) confronted Billy (Jason Thompson) about Billy trying to run over Adam (Mark Grossman). Billy flat out owned up to the whole thing, and he let Victor know that he has his anger at Adam under control. Billy wondered what Victor planned to do about the situation, and Victor admitted he is impressed that Billy took responsibility for his actions. In the end, since he gave Adam a second chance, Victor decided to give Billy a second chance too. Then, they shared a drink.

Later, Billy told Victoria (Amelia Heinle) all about it, and then he said things will be better for them from now on. Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) gifted Victoria a handbag for getting Victor to retire from Newman Enterprises. She told Victoria that Adam cannot touch them if they don’t let him.

At Society, Lola (Sasha Calle) got dizzy, and Abby (Melissa Ordway) felt that Lola might be pregnant. Later, Lola nearly passed out in front of Theo (Tyler Johnson), and he took care of Lola and called Kyle (Michael Mealor). Kyle gave Theo his thanks, and Theo apologized for his bad behavior lately. On the way home, Lola and Kyle stopped to pick up a pregnancy test.

At home, Lola and Kyle discussed how surprised they are to be waiting for the results of a pregnancy test, but Kyle said they will roll with it. When Lola checked, she saw the test was negative, and they both felt relieved and disappointed by the outcome. Kyle ran out to deal with a work emergency, and Theo texted Lola that he left her some chicken soup outside her door, which made her happy.

At The Grand Phoenix, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Devon (Bryton James) enjoyed her surprise for him. Downstairs, Nate (Sean Dominic) played pool with Amanda (Mishael Morgan). They got to know each other better, but when Nate asked about Amanda’s past, she accused him of spying for Devon. Then, Abby showed up, and Nate told her he wanted to break up. Later, at Crimson Lights, Elena ran into Amanda, and Elena asked Amanda to leave Genoa City. Amanda mentioned some “old dude,” and Devon wondered who she meant since Chance Chancellor isn’t old.