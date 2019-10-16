Kelly Ripa Sizzles In Cigarette Pants & Tight Tank Flaunting Killer Gym Body

Kelly Ripa‘s figure is something else. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host seems to be all muscle, with enough of those mini dresses showing the 50-year-old to have some of the best pins in Hollywood. Kelly even lifted up her mini dress recently, offering fans a great peek at her famous legs.

The rock-hard body is an all-around deal for Kelly, though. The blonde is somewhat of a fitness fiend, with a new photo of her landing on her Instagram stories today appearing to showcase the results of all those workouts.

The photo posted by Kelly appeared to be a repost from her hairstylist: as fans are likely aware, Kelly updated her Instagram yesterday with a photo of herself getting her locks done and a joke that the blond hues should get their own show. Today’s photo seemed to be showcasing the results of the glam session, although the camera had definitely taken in Kelly’s ripped frame. The star was photographed indoors and appeared to lean her elbows on a counter. Kelly’s layered hair was falling loose over her shoulders, but with her arms bared in a tight tank top, plenty of muscle was on show. The mother of three also appeared in a matching pair of black cigarette pants, with her slender legs visible.

Kelly does seem to be defying her age. The star recently celebrated her 50th birthday, although one look at Kelly suggests that she doesn’t look anywhere near it. Given that the blonde hosts a morning show, her days have an early start, although it looks like Kelly gets her workouts in wherever she can.

“I leave around 7 a.m. for work. I have to be there at 8. If it’s bad traffic or bad weather, I’ll just walk across the park because it’s quicker than getting in a car,” the star told The Cut about her daily routine.

“My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do. I’ve never been a va-va-voom woman. I like to take AKT — which is cardio-based dance classes — about four to five days a week between 3 and 5 p.m. And I like to do SoulCycle on the weekends. In the summer, I like to run in Central Park because I think it’s so gorgeous,” Kelly added.

Kelly doesn’t post too many workout updates to her social media, although a few gym snaps are floating around, as well as an impressive photo of Kelly striking a yoga pose with husband Mark Consuelos.

Fans wishing to see more of Kelly should follow her Instagram.