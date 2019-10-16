‘Brazilian Megan Fox’ Claudia Alende Stuns In Strapless White Top & Fans Are In Love

Claudia Alende’s resemblance to actress Megan Fox is uncanny, and in the Brazilian model’s latest Instagram update, she strikes a pose that bares yet another striking likeness to Fox while sporting a strapless top.

In the sexy snapshot, Claudia looked stunning while donning a white lace top. The strapless ensemble boasted tiny cut-out detailing and showed off the model’s toned arms.

Claudia appeared to be sitting on a bed in the selfie as she posed with a sultry stare on her face. The Megan Fox look-alike had her long, dark hair parted down the center and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

She also sported a full face of makeup for the photo, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, black eyeliner, and a bold pink eye shadow. She added a shimmering glow to her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her plump lips to complete the glam look.

Claudia’s 9.7 million followers seemed to love the photo and shared their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button over 23,000 times as well as penning more than 260 comments in less than 40 minutes after she posted the gorgeous photo of herself.

“You have got a perfect face,” one of Claudia’s social media followers said in the comment sections of the photo.

“You look so beautiful,” another adoring fan stated.

“I can’t get tired of seeing your eyes pretty princess,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Megan Fox, is that you?” a fourth comment read, comparing the model to the Transformers actress to whom she has often been compared.

Claudia reveals a bit about her background on her personal website, where she claims that she was a tomboy growing up and has a real passion for singing. She also states that Forbes named her one of the top 15 Instagram influencers to follow back in 2017.

“When she was 20 year old, she moved to Sao Paulo where she participated in a Brazilian beauty contest. She finished as vice champion and garnered immediate international media attention. The media also noticed her uncanny resemblance to American actress and model Megan Fox and began writing about it,” a snippet of Alende’s bio page reads.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Claudia Alende’s stunning photos, racy outfits, and updates about her daily life by following the model on her Instagram page, which she keeps regularly updated for her loyal fans.