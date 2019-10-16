‘Thursday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Tease That Cameron Commits His Help And Kim Visits Franco

Viewers will see the battle over Franco inch forward during Thursday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers indicate that Cameron will be doing everything he can think of to pull his family back together again, but Kim is doing her best to achieve a different outcome.

Elizabeth has Franco’s father Scott preparing for a hearing in front of a judge on this matter. However, Kim has hired Martin to defend “Drew.” General Hospital spoilers from the sneak peek for Thursday’s episode detail that Kim will pay Franco another visit as he bides his time at Shadybrook and she’ll remain determined to support him.

While Kim fights for “Drew,” Cameron will be talking with his mom Elizabeth about how he plans to help. Cam already talked with Scott and Liz about his willingness to testify at the upcoming hearing, and General Hospital spoilers suggest that he will feel confident that he knows what he can do to provide additional help.

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central share that Cameron will pay Kim a visit and this could get intense. Of course, Cam has interacted with Kim plenty in the past due to his friendship with Oscar. Throughout the last months of Oscar’s illness, Cam and Kim did everything they could to both support Oscar.

Cameron is ready to testify on Franco's behalf, West Coast. Can Scott have him prepped and ready to take the stand?

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @LiptonWilliam pic.twitter.com/C0o0OzITX7 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 9, 2019

Now, however, Kim and Cameron have opposing viewpoints when it comes to Franco and his future. Will whatever Cameron has to say to Kim have any impact on her?

Based on the General Hospital spoilers available from SheKnows Soaps, this hearing may come to a head during the episodes airing next week on Wednesday and Thursday. Elizabeth will be emotional and soon after that Kim will be shocked, so it may be that Liz and Scott come out on top in this battle.

The show hasn’t revealed much about how or when this Franco/Drew situation will be resolved. However, rumors that actress Tamara Braun is leaving as Kim are swirling. It could very well be that Elizabeth wins in court and Franco gets his memories back, leaving Kim essentially with no reason to remain in Port Charles.

Will Cameron end up being the key to bringing Franco back to his family? Given the ups and downs that Cam and Franco have navigated during the course of their complicated relationship, it would perhaps seem fitting to have Cam be central in reuniting Elizabeth with her true husband.

Additional General Hospital spoilers about what’s coming next with this storyline will emerge in the days ahead and fans are anxious for some hints about what’s ahead.