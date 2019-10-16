Curvy ‘Playboy’ Model Ana Lorde Flaunts Busty Physique In Skimpy Crop Top & Fishnets

Ana Lorde is a pro when it comes to heating up Instagram. The curvy Playboy model often stuns her legion of loyal fans with photos that highlight her voluptuous physique, and this week wasn’t an exception.

On Tuesday, Lorde took to the popular social media platform to share a selfie of herself as she showed off her cleavage in a skimpy outfit. In the photo, the Maxim model is sitting in a patio chair as she holds the camera in front of her. She is wearing a white crop top with thick straps that go over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that plunges into her chest, putting her famous buxom figure in full evidence.

Lorde is sitting with her legs up, which puts her thighs in the frame. She is wearing a pair of black fishnet tights under what looks like either a pair of black lace booty shorts or underwear. Lorde is leaning forward for the photo, resting her chest on her thighs.

The model is looking up at the camera with a half smile on her lips. She is rocking black hair with streaks of green. Her hair is parted in the middle and styled down in large waves. As suggested by her caption, this is a throwback photo and her hair doesn’t look like this anymore.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Lorde shared with her 1.5 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 20,000 likes within about a day of being published. The same time period also brought in upward of 400 comments, proving to be a hit among her fans.

Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“You are literally one of the prettiest and finest girls that this world has ever got blessed [heart eyes emoji] [praying hands emoji] So beautiful and so elegant in every picture,” one user raved, adding a few other emoji depicting a red heart, among others.

“So beautiful dear,” said another fan, including a string of emoji.

Loading...

“Nice sleaves [sic],” a third fan chimed in, referring to her tattoos.

While Lorde likes to mix it up on her Instagram, she most often shares pictures of herself in lingerie or swimsuits. Most recently, she posted a photo in which she is seen rocking a red one-piece lingerie set that once again showcases her curvy figure.