Bebe Rexha Stuns In Incredibly Low-Cut Jumpsuit

Bebe Rexha has been doing paid partnerships for the clothing brand Bebe for a couple of months now and always looks stunning in the photoshoots.

For her latest Instagram upload, the “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You” hitmaker is wearing an incredible low-cut black long-sleeved jumpsuit that shows off her bare chest. Rexha accessorizes herself with dangling earrings and is sporting her blond hair down and straight. She is staring directly at the camera lens with her fingers placed on the side of her head.

In her caption, she added the hashtag “Love Yourself.”

In the space of two hours, the post racked up more than 156,000 likes and over 850 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“YOUR SO BEAUTIFUL OMGGGG,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“That body! WOW,” another shared.

“OMG YOU’RE PERFECTION,” a third mentioned.

“Absolutely loving your collection. I always thought it’d be so cool if you collaborated with the Bebe brand since it has the same name AND YOU DID,” a fourth fan remarked.

“U know how to slay,” a fifth follower commented.

Last month, Bebe released a new single for Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil soundtrack, “You Can’t Stop The Girl.”

She attended the premiere in Los Angeles, California, and met Angelina Jolie, who she considers her girl crush, per The Inquisitr.

One day ago, Rexha announced that the music video for the song had been released. She shared a clip of the video to her Instagram account where she is seen running in a tracksuit with lots of other women. In another shot, she is in a black sparkly dress, looking all glamorous.

“#YouCantStopTheGirl video is out now! You are capable of anything and everything! Thank you to these amazing girls for running with me and supporting me,” she wrote.

So far, the video has been watched more than 838,000 times in 24 hours on her official YouTube channel.

On Spotify, she has more than 30.6 million monthly listeners who play her music around the world. Her most popular song at the moment on the app is “Call You Mine,” her collaboration with The Chainsmokers. Other songs within the top five include “Meant to Be” featuring Florida Georgia Line, “I’m A Mess,” “Harder” with Jax Jones, and “In The Name of Love,” another collaboration with Martin Garrix.

Bebe is currently touring with the Jonas Brothers across North America on their “Happiness Begins” tour and will open up for the band until December.

To stay up to date with Rexha, follow her Instagram account.