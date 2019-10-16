Angela Simmons Goes Tight In Acid-Wash Jeans & Feather Tube Top In Double Instagram Update

Angela Simmons has put her sexy curves on display. The Growing Up Hip Hop star has been flaunting her physique a fair amount as of late. Earlier today, the 32-year-old nearly burst out of her sports bra on Instagram. While that photo was an Instagram story that will vanish from the digital space in the next 24 hours, the most recent update appears to be a permanent one.

Angela posted a double set of photos today. Both showed the star looking stunning and glamorous in an ensemble that seemed to tick boxes for just about everything. Angela was photographed relatively close up in the first photo, and this one seemed geared toward showcasing the star’s incredible makeup, although a quick swipe to the right showcased the outfit in full. Angela was rocking a tight and high-waisted pair of acid-washed jeans with some ripped details at the knee – this girl knows her trends. The brunette paired her denims with an eye-catching tube top in pink, with the materials taking on a feathered form. The finish seemed to be perfect for flaunting the star’s fit and curvy frame, with the second photo also showing Angela holding a baby pink jacket over her shoulder as somewhat of an accessory.

Fans of Angela’s glam will likely have honed in on the first photo. With stunning pink eye shadow and thick lashes seen as Angela looked downward, this snap was flying the flag for Instagram’s adored cosmetics showcasing.

Angela’s caption mentioned the girly color she was wearing, with a mention of her hair extensions brand also made. Celebrities and their brands do seem to be packing a punch these days – especially with hair. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has a hair line, with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry also retailing haircare products.

Angela’s fame has seen her profiled by media outlets. An interview with LadyGunn afforded Angela an opportunity to speak about various aspects of her life, with the star seen talking about the music she grew up listening to. It looks like this star knows her beats.

“In high school, I listened a mixture of the same stuff that I do now, too. I loved Destiny’s Child, Avril [Lavigne], Ashlee Simpson, 702, Brandy, Monica, Tyrese, and 112. I loved so many different artists. Mariah Carey was another [musician] I adored,” Angela said.

The star even mentioned fashion, with a question that saw her probed on her favorite shoe brand while she was growing up.

“I loved jelly sandals, and also Converse was a fun one,” the star replied when asked.

Fans wishing to see more of Angela should follow her Instagram account.