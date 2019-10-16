‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Flaunts Perky Derriere In Cheeky Bodysuit As She Poses On A Ferrari

The stunner sizzled in her latest Instagram post.

Playboy model Rachel Cook knows how to rev up some engines. On Wednesday, the bombshell shared a series of sizzling snaps for her 2.5 million followers to enjoy. In the photos, Rachel flaunted her flawless figure on top of a red Ferrari 308. The tan and toned model posed on her elbows and knees as she arched her back. She looked over her shoulder and gazed seductively into the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

The 24-year-old wore a figure-hugging, black bodysuit that left little to the imagination. Her incredible curves, perky derriere, and long, lean legs were on full display in the revealing ensemble. Rachel accessorized the sultry look with a pair of black stiletto heels.

The brunette beauty slicked back her damp hair, giving the look added sex appeal. She opted for minimal makeup, including subtle eyeshadow and nude lipstick, that allowed her natural beauty to shine.

The provocative photo seems to be a fan favorite, as it has already racked up more than 50,000 likes. Rachel’s dedicated followers also praised the stunner in the comments section.

“You are the most lovely model in this world!!!!!!” praised a passionate fan.

“Dream car dream girl,” wrote an admirer, adding both a heart-eye emoji and fire emoji to the comment.

“Perfect woman,” said another.

“Wow my god what a beauty what a woman,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Rachel isn’t exactly shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. As fans are well-aware, Rachel’s Instagram page is full of provocative photos.

Just last week, the beauty uploaded a tantalizing bikini picture. She sizzled in the revealing two-piece, with low-rise bottoms. The model’s followers went wild over the sexy snap and were quick to shower the stunner with compliments.

The model appears to work hard in order to achieve such a fit figure. In a June interview with Maxim magazine, the stunner revealed that she feels her best when she has been looking after herself. She also noted that her ideal date is to go on a hike, indicating that she prefers an active life.

During the interview, however, the beauty revealed that she does not adhere to a strict diet. She stated that one of her guilty pleasures is to eat peanut butter cups while watching a Netflix series. The model also confided that her favorite food is Pad Thai.

To keep up with Rachel, be sure to follow her Instagram account.