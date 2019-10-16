‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson Says Gina Kirschenheiter Wanted To Be Mad At Her For Acceptance By The Other Women

Emily Simpson believes Gina Kirschenheiter was determined to be mad at her during 'RHOC' Season 14.

Emily Simpson called out Gina Kirschenheiter for her behavior on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 during last night’s episode of the After Show.

After she and Kirschenheiter were seen engaging in a war of words on the Bravo TV reality show, Simpson accused Kirschenheiter of being mad at her in an effort to get closer to the other women of the show, including Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador.

“[Gina] wants to be mad at me because if she’s mad at me, then they accept her into their group even more. ‘Oh, you don’t like Emily? Come tell us! Tell us how much you hate Emily.’ I mean that’s all it is. I’m not f**king stupid,” Simpson said.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County saw earlier this month, Simpson and her husband, Shane, attempted to set up a double date for themselves and Kirschenheiter before ultimately cancelling the date at the last minute. Then, a short time later, it was revealed that the man Simpson had attempted to set Kirschenheiter up with actually had a girlfriend.

Continuing on to her producers on the After Show, Simpson said it was difficult navigating her drama with Kirschenheiter after the failed double date because every time she attempted to speak with her about the tension between them, Kirschenheiter inserted others into their drama and frequently spoke badly about her behind her back to the other women.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kirschenheiter also opened up about her feud with Simpson during a taping of The Real Housewives of Orange County: After Show, telling her producers that she felt betrayed by Simpson after enduring a very heavy year. During the episode, Kirschenheiter suggested that Simpson had set her up with a man who was already taken in an effort to hurt her. All the while, the mystery man was allegedly being told by Simpson and her husband, Shane, that his blind date with Kirschenheiter wasn’t real.

“I don’t know if I can trust him, you know, and I like to give my friend the benefit of the doubt,” Kirschenheiter explained, according to a report from All About the Real Housewives. “But he’s like, ‘Emily and Shane told me it was gonna be a fake date.'”

To see more of Simpson, Kirschenheiter, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Season 14 on The Real Housewives of Orange County on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.