Hannah Palmer Teases Fans & Tugs At Her Bikini Top In Latest Update

Hannah Palmer has been on vacation the past few days, but that hasn’t stopped her from sharing a few snaps showing what she is up to. On Wednesday, she shared a photo that suggested she had been scuba diving. In the snap, she posed in her wet suit, which was pulled halfway down to her waist, as she tugged on her bikini top.

Hannah’s bikini top was white with blue trim. The photo captured her pulling at the string between her breasts with her thumb — a pose that showed off plenty of Hannah’s cleavage. Hannah’s flat abs and smooth skin were also on display in the snap.

Hannah’s makeup, which was flawless for the photo, featured a red color on her lips. Hannah wore her hair down and tossed over one shoulder.

The geotag said that Hannah was at Lake Powell, but the beauty did not disclose exactly where on the lake she was. She stood on a beach with a rock formation behind her. In the post’s caption, she indicated that she was a “water puppy.”

Hannah’s fans thought she looked incredible in the shot.

“Lake Powell has never looked so good!” one follower commented.

“You are honestly the most beautiful woman I have ever seen,” wrote one admirer.

“Gorgeous per usual,” said another fan.

Hannah has a knack for looking gorgeous. Her Instagram account is filled with photos in which she looks stunning. She seems to have a thing for bikinis, and her body seems to be made for them. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the blond beauty rocked a red two-piece number that hardly fit her.

That being said, Hannah also likes to wear the occasional one-piece. In fact, one of her most popular videos in the past few weeks showed her wearing a revealing one-piece swimsuit while she sipped on a Bang energy drink.

Loading...

Hannah’s fans appear to love the videos she makes for the popular drink, and she seems to know exactly what her fans like to see, which usually involves some cleavage. Her following on Instagram has grown quickly over the past year, and at the current rate, it won’t be long before the stunner reaches 1 million followers.

Part of what propelled Hannah’s popularity was her entry in Maxim’s cover girl contest in 2018. While she did not win, she placed well in her category.

Fans wanting to see more of Hannah can follow her Instagram account.