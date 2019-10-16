Fitness Model Savannah Prez Flaunts Her ‘Post Workout Shape’ In Skintight Yoga Pants

Savannah Prez has made a name for herself in the fitness industry as both a model and a coach. As The Inquisitr has previously written, the Belgian fitness model most often uses her strong Instagram presence to share health- and fitness-related content, which is what she did earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the brunette bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a video of herself after a good gym session in which she shows off her “post workout shape” in skintight clothes. In the clip, the model is moving around for the camera as she strikes different poses to showcase her toned muscles.

She is wearing a bicolor crop top that features black sleeves and a dark gray bodice that reaches down to her sternum, leaving her killer abs fully on display. Prez teamed her top with a pair of uber tight workout pants in black and gray that match her crop top. The leggings sit just above her bellybutton while it hugs her lower body closely, highlighting her strong thighs, which she is well-known for. As Prez indicated in her caption, she is wearing the new Cleopatra seamless collection from Body Engineers, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador.

Since going live, the video — which Prez shared with her 620,000 Instagram followers — was viewed more than 57,400 times within about a day of being posted, garnering upward of 16,200 likes. The same time period also brought in more than 300 comments to the video, proving to be popular among her fans.

Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise her insane physique and to share their admiration for her.

“You look amazing & that smile,” one user raved, illustrating the comment with a red heart, fire, and a heart eyes emoji.

“Quads,” said another fan, trailing the message with a series of heart eyes emoji.

Loading...

“Your outfit is beautiful [heart eyes emoji] and you too haha,” chimed in a third fan who added another heart eyes emoji and a smiley at the end of the comment.

In addition to videos and fitness-related content, Prez also uses her Instagram to post photos of herself wearing urban clothing and even bikinis. After sharing the clip mentioned in this post, Prez posted a series of snapshots of herself in a pair of bootcut jeans and a cute top. As she noted in the caption, the likes this style of pants because they “highlight all the good stuff.”