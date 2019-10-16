A Woman Posted An Angry Rant About Her Rich Neighbors Giving Cheap Halloween Candy, Gets Mercilessly Dragged

'We are an affluent neighborhood and this status should be reflected in our candy provisions for Halloween,' she wrote.

A woman from a wealthy neighborhood chastised her neighbors for giving cheap Halloween candy in a rant that has now gone viral, and the internet is mercilessly dragging her for it.

It used to be that whenever you said something ill-advised, you could at least take comfort in the knowledge that it wouldn’t go much farther than the people who were around when you said it. Those days are long gone, as the internet has enabled anyone anywhere to publicly shame you to millions of people. And a woman from Rancho Cucamonga, California is finding that out the hard way.

As Yahoo News reports, the affluent L.A. suburb, like many cities and communities, has a Facebook page, where residents can gather to share news about the goings-on in their city or dish about this or that. And it seems that one unidentified woman chose to make use of the forum to berate her neighbors for giving out Halloween candy that doesn’t reflect the city’s affluence.

The woman begins her post by observing that, over the last three Halloweens, she’s noticed children leaving homes with “cheap” candy, such as Smarties, Dum-Dums, and Jolly Ranchers.

“I don’t know if this new trend is the result of higher bills or even the new constructions…” she writes.

She then goes on to say that such lowbrow candy has its place in the nearby comparatively-impoverished communities of Ontario, Fontana and Montclair, but Rancho Cucamonga has higher standards to uphold.

“We are an affluent neighborhood and this status should be reflected in our candy provisions for Halloween.”

As is usually the case with these things, the internet is having a field day with it.

One Twitter user, for example, jokingly suggested that neighborhood kids were behind it, putting up the post in order to get more, or better, Halloween candy.

Loading...

“Sounds like the neighborhood kids got together to send a message,” she wrote.

Another suggested that the writer was trying to see to it that her own kids come home with better candy when they go trick-or-treating, writing, “[She] is not having it anymore with these weak-a** selections when she steals her kids’ Halloween loot!”

This is not the first time the issue of wealth and Halloween candy has sparked a “spirited” discussion. Back in 2014, a woman from a wealthy neighborhood wrote to an advice columnist, disgusted that kids from poorer neighborhoods were coming to her affluent part of town to get better Halloween loot, and asking what to do about it.

“If there’s anything worse than someone judging others for their socioeconomic status, it’s someone judging others for being poor while trick-or-treating,” opined Jezebel writer Mark Shrayber.