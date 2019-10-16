‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Tells All About Ex Matt’s Efforts To Get Back Together

Matt tried to win Gina back during 'RHOC' Season 14.

Gina Kirschenheiter opened up about her estranged husband Matt Kirschenheiter’s efforts to get back with her after Tuesday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During the series’ After Show, Gina sat alongside her co-star, Tamra Judge, as she discussed the way in which Matt attempted to rekindle their marriage as she filmed the 14th season of the Bravo TV reality series earlier this year.

“It’s a double-edged sword because on one hand, I can have my family back, like repair this whole thing, but it’s also like, okay, I literally, for the first time, made a very big movement to move on. And it was like, ‘Okay, do I want to go backwards?'” Gina said on the October 15 episode.

On Instagram months ago, Gina began sharing new photos of herself and Matt with their kids but never actually said that they were back on. Then, when the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County premiered in August, Gina was seen admitting that Matt cheated on her during their marriage.

Although Tamra pointed out that it is often easier for moms to stay married to their partners, Gina ultimately called it quits with Matt, the father of her three kids, for good after attending therapy and realizing her potential as a single mom.

Months after her split from Matt, Gina began dating Travis Mullen, and weeks ago on Instagram, she publicly confirmed their romance with her fans and followers.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gina recently shared a photo of herself and Travis enjoying a date night with one another after speaking to The Daily Dish about their relationship and confirming that their romance has been “really good” so far. She also noted that she is “happy.”

According to Gina, her relationship with Travis is much different from her relationship with Matt. As she explained, she never really understood how good things could be in a healthy relationship until she found that relationship with her current partner.

“I think you don’t really know what it could be like and how good things could be and the potential for a good, healthy relationship until you find one. And I really like that it’s different and I’m happy. It’s good. So far, so good,” she said.

To see more of Gina and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.