Cosplay Model Erica Fett Lifts Her Top, Exposes Chest In Racy ‘Scooby-Doo’ Costume

Erica Fett is celebrating hump day with her legion of Instagram fans by giving them something to talk about. On Wednesday, October 16, the cosplay model took to the popular social media platform to share a racy update in which she takes on Velma, the fictional character in the Scooby-Doo franchise.

In the photo, Fett is standing in front of a wall covered in striped wall paper as she rocks a bright orange top featuring long sleeves and a turtleneck, much like the one Velma wears in the cartoon. The difference is that the character wears a long sweater while Fett’s is a crop top. To spice things up further, Fett is lifting up her crop sweater to partially expose her chest, putting quite a bit of underboob on display.

Fett teams her top with a red skirt to match the colors favored by Velma. Like she is doing with her top, Fett is also lifting up the side of her skirt. In this case, she is exposing her thigh along with a large tattoo on her side. Completing her look, the model wears a pair of glasses and a reddish wig to mimic Velma’s short bob and bangs, though Fett’s is wearing hers swept to the side instead of straight down.

Since going live, the post — which Fett shared with her 2.3 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 17,500 likes within just one hour. The same short amount of time of brought in upwards of 220 comments to the photo, suggesting that the post is well on its way to becoming quite a popular one.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the cosplayer took to the comments section to engage with take on Velma and to share their admiration for her.

“It’s lit,” one user raved, trailing the words with a string of emoji depicting fire.

“Absolutely banging,” said another user, including an OK hand sign emoji after the comment.

As The Inquisitr has previously written, Fett goes back and forth between pictures of costumes and lingerie snaps. Earlier this week, Fett took to the social media app to post a snapshot of herself in a black one-piece lingerie set that left little to the imagination. Prior to that, she shared a racy photo in which she cosplayed as Freddie Krueger, who she said is her favorite horror character.

Those who want to keep up with Fett and her costumes can follow her on Instagram.